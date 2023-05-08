Regency hotel getaway drivers Jason Bonney and Paul Murphy to be sentenced today

Taxi driver Paul Murphy (61) and builder Jason Bonney (52) were last month convicted by the non-jury Special Criminal Court

Two Dublin men are due to be sentenced today for helping the gang behind the gun murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel.

Taxi driver Paul Murphy (61) and builder Jason Bonney (52) were last month convicted by the non-jury Special Criminal Court of their roles in facilitating the killing of Byrne, who was gunned down in the notorious gangland attack at a boxing weigh-in seven years ago.

The three-judge court delivered the verdicts on April 17, following a 13-week trial that concluded last January.

The men had denied charges of facilitating the murder by providing the criminal organisation responsible with access to vehicles.

But the court found that Murphy of Cherry Avenue, Swords and Bonney of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, assisted the gunmen by driving two of the getaway cars that helped them escape.

Father-of-two Byrne was killed when five armed raiders, three disguised as ERU gardai with assault rifles, stormed the north Dublin hotel.

Ms Justice Tara Burns said the court was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Murphy and Bonney each took one of the group of five Regency "hit men" away from GAA grounds near the scene of the murder.

She said the court was satisfied they had earlier visited the "centre of operations" for the Regency attack, at Buckingham Village in the north inner city.

One of the assassination team, Kevin “Flat Cap” Murray was seen in the same area that morning and the court was satisfied Murray left in a Ford Transit van that was used in the attack.

She said the court was satisfied one of the attackers was seen getting into Bonney's jeep at the GAA grounds after the shooting.

The Regency attack was an “atrocity” that “sparked mayhem on the streets of Dublin resulting in a series of callous murders”, she added.

Murphy and Bonney were co-accused of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch (60), who was charged with Byrne’s murder, but later acquitted.

Hutch, of The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin, had pleaded not guilty to murdering Byrne on February 5, 2016.

Ms Justice Burns said while the court was satisfied that members of the Hutch family were responsible for the Regency attack, it was not satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Gerard Hutch was guilty of murder.

The case as to whether ‘The Monk’ will get his legal fees back is also up for mention in the Special Criminal Court today.

The 60-year-old could get more than €250,000 back if the judges side with his application.