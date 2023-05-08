Regency getaway drivers not on ‘garda radar’ at time of attack, court hears

A pre-sentence hearing today was told neither of the accused was on the "garda radar" at the time of the attack

Regency attack getaway drivers Paul Murphy and Jason Bonney will be sentenced on Friday for their roles in helping the gang behind the gun murder of David Byrne.

The pair were found guilty last month of facilitating the killing of Mr Byrne, a Kinahan gang member, in a shooting "orchestrated" by the rival Hutch gang.

A pre-sentence hearing at the Special Criminal Court today was told neither of the accused was on the "garda radar" at the time of the Regency attack.

Bonney's lawyer said it was an "isolated incident" for his client, who had no previous convictions and was described as a hard-working "family man".

Murphy's barrister asked the court when deciding on sentence to consider him at the "lowest level of responsibility."

Their cases were adjourned to May 12, when sentences will be handed down by the three-judge court.

Jason Bonney (left), 50, and Paul Murphy, 59, alongside co-accused Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch during the trial at the Special Criminal Court. Mr Hutch was acquitted (Elizabeth Cook/PA) — © Elizabeth Cook

Gerard Hutch, who was acquitted of murder, also had his application for his legal costs also put back to Friday, for a full hearing.

Prosecutor Sean Gillane said the state would be opposing Hutch's application for legal costs.

Taxi driver Murphy (61) and builder Bonney (52) were convicted on April 17, following a 13-week non-jury trial that concluded last January.

They had denied charges of facilitating the murder by providing the criminal organisation responsible with access to vehicles.

But the court found that Murphy of Cherry Avenue, Swords and Bonney of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, assisted the gunmen by driving two of the cars that helped the attackers escape.

Father-of-two Byrne was killed when five armed raiders, three disguised as ERU gardai with assault rifles, stormed Dublin's Regency hotel during a boxing weigh-in on February 5, 2016.

The court found that Murphy and Bonney each took one of the group of five Regency "hit men" away from GAA grounds near the scene of the murder.

Jason Bonney and Paul Murphy

Today the court heard evidence of Murphy and Bonney's background, as well as submissions in mitigation by their barristers.

Detective Sergeant Stephen O’Keeffe said Jason Bonney had no previous convictions and had given the investigating gardai “absolutely zero” difficulty.

The court heard Bonney had never been arrested before and was only ever in custody on remand in this case.

A father of two and grandfather of one, Bonney ran a successful building company employing 10 people at one point, his barrister John Fitzgerald said.

He had never been a burden on the state and had always paid his own way, Mr Fitzgerald said. He had a full revenue record and had paid all his taxes.

In his early 40s, Bonney suffered a heart attack and when he was unable to work, he lived off rental income from properties.

Bonney was also involved in boxing on a voluntary basis at Trinity boxing club, where he had been a coach. He himself had boxed from the age of 10, won three national titles and “represented his country abroad,” Mr Fizgerald said.

Bonney and his wife had fostered a child who they had treated the same as their own, the court heard.

Testimonials on Bonney’s “good character” were read out by Mr Fitzgerald. His foster child spoke of how Bonney and his wife took him in and never treated him any differently to the other children.

He said Bonney was “somebody with a huge heart” and “I wouldn’t be the person I am without him.”

Gerry Hutch arriving at the CCJ

A parent of a child in the boxing club said Bonney was a “good father and valuable member of the community.”

Another testimonial described Bonney as a “kind hearted individual, a good person and a champion for the development and safeguarding of children.”

He was also described as a family man and hard worker.

“This was an isolated incident in the context of his background,” Mr Fitzgerald said.

He asked the court to take account of the effect of sentencing on Mr Bonney’s immediate family.

Detective Garda Deirdre Quinn said Paul Murphy had 67 previous convictions, some of which were under a name he had changed under deed poll. He had changed his name from Christopher Ryan in 1987.

His prior convictions were for charges including road traffic, larceny, criminal damage and public order offences and went back 50 years.

Murphy was a father of five and at “the older end of the scale” to those who normally came before the court, his barrister Bernard Condon said.

He said the prosecution had decided not to “rehearse the facts” of the case at today’s hearing but argued that Murphy “ought to be considered at the lowest level of responsibility.”

There were “many people involved” up to the level of organisation and there was no evidence of this level of involvement “whatsoever” in relation to Murphy.

Murphy grew up in Sean McDermott Street and had four children from a previous relationship, with a fifth from another.

He had been a private in the army, operated a newsagents and worked in shops, hotels and pubs before becoming a taxi driver. He bought his car from a “particular person.”

As a taxi man he came across people who were family members of people who were “heavily involved in this gang,” Mr Condon said.

He asked the court to take account of “the manner in which he ran the case.”

Mr Condon submitted letters of support on behalf of his client. Murphy suffered from diabetes and high blood pressure.

He asked the court to treat Murphy as “someone who is definitely not at the top end of this.”

Murphy and Bonney were co-accused of Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch (60), who had been charged with Byrne’s murder, but was cleared.

The court heard the hearing on Hutch’s application for costs would take around an hour.