Regency getaway driver Paul Murphy ‘stole lawyer’s wallet at trial’

Murphy (61) is in custody awaiting sentence after being convicted for his role in the shooting of David Byrne in 2016 during a boxing weigh-in event.

Taxi driver Paul Murphy is suspected of stealing a lawyer’s wallet and emptying it of cash during his trial in the Special Criminal Court for driving the Regency Hotel gunmen away.

During the 13-week trial, it emerged that Murphy is believed to have lifted a lawyer’s wallet at the court which was later found near the canteen in the building, according to Sunday World sources.

The lawyer, who had been at the court one day during the trial, noticed it was missing after going through the Garda security check outside the court room.

CCTV was later reviewed and Murphy was allegedly seen taking the wallet which had cash inside, but which was missing when the wallet was later recovered nearby. He was questioned by gardaí about the alleged theft, sources added.

Murphy, who had been confident he would be acquitted, had told sources he planned to move to Spain after the trial, which had caused his relationship to break-up.

Murphy and builder Jason Bonney (52) were convicted of their roles in facilitating the killing of Mr Byrne, in the gangland attack aimed at Daniel Kinahan.

The father-of-two was killed when five armed raiders, three disguised as gardaí with assault rifles, stormed the hotel.

Murphy, of Cherry Avenue, Swords, and Bonney, of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, aided the gunmen by driving two of the getaway cars.

They had denied charges of facilitating the murder by providing the gang responsible with access to vehicles.

Murphy had claimed to gardaí his Toyota Avensis could have been cloned.

Originally from Sean McDermott Street in the north inner city, he worked in the army and at jobs in a shop and security before becoming a taxi driver.

He told gardaí he bought the Avensis from Eddie ‘Neddie’ Hutch, who “done a deal” for him and he was paying Eddie Hutch €175 per week for the car as a hire purchase.

At the trial it was heard how Murphy parked at the Beachcomber pub in Killester that day before “following” Bonney’s jeep as it passed.

They both joined four other cars in a convoy to St Vincent’s GAA club grounds in Marino.

The judges were satisfied that six people seen on CCTV running down a lane after the shooting were the “hit team” involved and that Kevin Murray was seen getting into Bonney’s jeep after the shooting.

Murphy had said he was working as a taxi driver on the day and provided gardaí with fare receipts.

Ms Justice Tara Burns said some of the taxi receipts “did not tally” with his account of his movements, or with CCTV.

She said the court was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Murphy and Bonney each took one of the group of five Regency ‘hit men’ away from GAA grounds near the scene of the murder.