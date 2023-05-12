Regency drivers Paul Murphy and Jason Bonney jailed for total of 17.5 years

The pair were convicted last month after a 13-week non-jury trial that concluded in January.

Jason Bonney (left), 50, and Paul Murphy, 59, alongside co-accused Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch during the trial at the Special Criminal Court. Mr Hutch was acquitted (Elizabeth Cook/PA) — © Elizabeth Cook

REGENCY attack getaway drivers Paul Murphy and Jason Bonney have been jailed for helping the Hutch gang murder David Byrne.

Taxi driver Paul Murphy (61) was sentenced to nine years and builder Jason Bonney (52) to eight and a half years for facilitating the killing of Mr Byrne, a Kinahan gang member, in the notorious 2016 shooting.

Handing down the sentences at the Special Criminal Court this morning, Ms Justice Tara Burns said the court did not find that either of the accused knew exactly what was planned in the Regency but they knew “ a serious criminal event was planned” and provided "intentional assistance."

The pair were convicted last month after a 13-week non-jury trial that concluded in January.

They had been co-accused of Gerard Hutch (60) who was acquitted of Mr Byrne’s murder.

The father-of-two was killed when five armed raiders, three disguised as ERU gardai with assault rifles, stormed a boxing weigh-in at Dublin’s Regency Hotel on February 5, 2016.

The court found Murphy of Cherry Avenue, Swords and Bonney of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, Co Dublin assisted the operation by each driving one of the hitmen away afterwards.

They had denied facilitating the gangland murder by providing the Hutch criminal organisation with access to vehicles.

Murphy and Bonney’s verdicts were delivered in a ruling on April 17.

The court found Bonney’s BMWx5 and Murphy’s Toyota Avensis taxi first visited the "centre of operations" for the Regency attack, at Buckingham Village in the north inner city.

One of the assassination team, Kevin “Flat Cap” Murray was seen in the same area that morning and left in a Ford Transit van that was used in the attack.

Murphy parked his taxi up at the Beachcomber pub in Killester that afternoon before following Bonney’s jeep as it passed, with both joining four other cars in a convoy that went to St Vincent’s GAA club grounds in Marino.

The court had seen extensive CCTV evidence.

The six-man "hit team" was seen running down a lane after abandoning the van used in the shooting, and Murray was seen getting into Bonney's jeep.

Murphy and Bonney each drove one of the hitmen away from the club.

Murphy had asserted that he was working as a taxi driver on the day and provided gardai with fare receipts.

The court's three judges found some of the receipts “did not tally” with Murphy's account, or the CCTV, and “do not establish that Paul Murphy was engaged on these fares at the times asserted, if at all.”

A swipe card for the gates at Buckingham village was found in his taxi. A card from the same pack was found at the home of Gerard Hutch's brother Patsy Hutch.

Jason Bonney. Photo: Paddy Cummins/PCPhoto.ie

"(Murphy's) possession of the key card and its use on the day of the Regency was clearly a planned event," the court found.

Bonney's defence had asserted he was working on home renovations at Newbrook Avenue, Donaghmede on the day and his since-deceased William Bonney drove the BMWX5 that afternoon, with alibi witnesses to support this.

The judges rejected Bonney's alibi evidence, found that the court had been "lied to in the most malevolent manner”, and “a dead father has been implicated in the Regency by his son’s witnesses.”

The Regency attack was described as an “atrocity” that “sparked mayhem on the streets of Dublin resulting in a series of callous murders."

The court found that members of the Hutch family were responsible for the attack, but it was not proven that Gerard Hutch was guilty of murder.

The prosecution had made the case that he was one of the two "shooters" who killed Mr Byrne but the evidence did not show Mr Hutch's "actual presence and participation," the judges ruled.

Earlier this week, the court was told Murphy, a father-of-five had prior convictions for charges including road traffic, larceny, criminal damage and public order offences. He had been a private in the army, operated a newsagents and worked in shops, hotels and pubs before becoming a taxi driver. As a taxi man he came across people who were family members of people who were “heavily involved in this gang", his barrister Bernard Condon said. There was no evidence of him being involved in the organisation of the Regency and Mr Condon argued he“ought to be considered at the lowest level of responsibility.”

Bonney, a grandfather and father of two had no previous convictions and ran a successful building company employing 10 people at one point, his barrister John Fitzgerald said.

Bonney was also involved in a boxing club, won national titles and had been a coach. Testimonials described him as a "family man" and "valuable member of the community.”

“This was an isolated incident in the context of his background,” Mr Fitzgerald said.

Bonney and Murphy are the third and fourth men to be convicted and jailed for facilitating David Byrne’s murder.

Before the trial started, former Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall was sentenced to four years in prison and his father Patrick Dowdall to two years. The Dowdalls admitted their involvement in booking a room at the Regency that was used by one of the hit team.

Jonathan Dowdall had initially been charged with Mr Byrne’s murder but instead pleaded guilty to the lesser offence and turned state’s witness against Hutch.The only other person to go on trial for the murder was Hutch’s nephew Patrick Hutch. He denied the charge and walked free when his trial collapsed in 2019.