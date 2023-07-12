‘Reckless’ man let scammers use his Revolut account to transfer crime proceeds

A Dublin man who “recklessly” let scammers use his Revolut account to transfer crime proceeds thought he was helping a genuine business startup.

Eoghan Mooney (29) had himself unwittingly “invested” in the website when he let the fraudsters lodge €300 to his account for the sale of an iPhone that a victim never received.

Judge Gerard Jones struck the case out at Blanchardstown District Court, sparing him a criminal record when he paid €500 compensation.

Mr Mooney, with an address at Bayview Lawns, Killiney, pleaded guilty to a money laundering offence on October 7, 2021.

Garda Sergeant Maria Callaghan said the victim came to Lucan garda station and said he had transferred €300 from his Revolut account into another account in exchange for an iPhone and did not receive the goods.

Gardaí spoke with the accused who was holder of the account where the money landed.

Mr Mooney admitted he had allowed the money to be transferred into his account and in turn, he was to transfer it to another Revolut account.

He had no previous convictions of any kind.

Mr Mooney had been very late to understand that what he was involved in was in fact criminal activity, his solicitor Fiona Brennan said, arguing that the accused had been at the “very lower end of recklessness”.

He himself had made a purchase through the same site and believed the operators were genuine and that he was assisting them in starting up a business.

It was only as time went on and he also did not receive any goods that he realised that things were “not as he thought”, Ms Brennan said.

He himself was now at a loss of the money he originally invested and he had made it clear he did not want the victim to be at a loss. He brought €500 to court and Ms Brennan asked the judge to consider leaving her client without a criminal conviction.

“He was at the outside edge of recklessness,” she added.

“I accept every word you have said,” the judge told Ms Brennan, striking the charge out after Mr Mooney paid the money.