Recently-released prisoner who tried to intimidate prison governor is back in the dock

Freeing Mongan in his own bail of £500, District Judge Amanda Henderson adjourned the case to Wednesday “and hopefully the matter can be dealt with then.”

A man only recently released from prison for trying to intimidate a prison governor was back in court today accused of disorderly behaviour.

Appearing at Belfast Magistrates Court by video link from police custody, 36-year-old Martin Mongan was charged with using disorderly behaviour on the Falls Road in the early hours of May 13.

Mongan, with an address at the Edward street hostel in Portadown, confirmed he understood the charge while a police officer confirmed he could connect the defendant to the charge and that police had no objections to bail.

The defendant was only recently released from prison having been handed a 30-month sentence last October for a bizarre case of intimidation where Mongan defended himself at trial.

Following the two-day trial at Craigavon Crown Court, Mongan was convicted by a jury of attempting to intimidate the assistant governor from his home on April 19 April, 2019.

The jury heard how Mongan “made threats to the assistant governor that he would be killed” with the defendant “making clear that he knew where he. lived.”

Bizarrely, the jury also heard how Mongan had even written a letter to his victim alleging that “he had information that the governor was in his attic and masturbating while he was having sex with his wife.”

Giving evidence at the trial, the assistant governor said the threats were part of a “continuing saga” between himself and the defendant but that knowing Mongan’s previous offences “and record for violence…he had to undertake extra security measures to protect himself and his family.”

Imposing the 30 month sentence, Judge Patrick Lynch KC ordered Mongan to serve half in jail and half on licence.