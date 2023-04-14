Rapist who won €8m Lotto on day release from prison granted full access to fortune

Hoare had been serving a life sentence for rape after his attack on teacher Shirley Woodsman in 1989.

A 70-year-old convicted rapist has been granted full access to the jackpot worth €8.1m he won in the lottery following a 15-year legal battle.

Iorworth Hoare, originally from Seacroft, Leeds, purchased the winning Lotto Extra ticket during weekend leave from Leyhill open prison in Gloucestershire in August 2004.

Hoare had been serving a life sentence for rape after his attack on teacher Shirley Woodsman in 1989.

Woodsman passed away last year at the age of 92.

Hoare was released from prison in 2005, but had not been granted full access to his winnings as part of the conditions of his release. Instead, he had been receiving a monthly allowance of £8,666 (€9,800) following his release on licence.

Hoare had six previous convictions for rape and other sex offences, dating back to 1973, when he was convicted of the attempted rape of Woodsman.

After a lengthy legal battle that began in 2008, Hoare has now been granted full access to his winnings, including any interest accrued during his time in prison.

The trustees appointed to oversee Hoare’s winnings were reported to have included a Home Office official, Hoare’s lawyer, and his accountant.

Woodsman successfully sued Hoare for compensation following his lottery win, resulting in him having to pay £50,000 in damages as well as £800,000 in legal costs.

Her legal battle set a precedent, leading to other victims of sexual abuse, including victims of Jimmy Saville, being able to claim compensation.

Despite efforts to stop Hoare from accessing his winnings, a Home Office source told the Mirror that “in the end,” there was “nothing legally” that could be done. The victim’s family has since pleaded for Hoare to donate his winnings to charity.

After learning that Hoare now has full access to his £7.2m jackpot, Woodman’s daughter Shelley Wolfson (67), told the Mirror: “She gave all the money away to charity and it’s what he should be doing with his money. He can do good with that money, like my mum did.”