Rapist Met police officer David Carrick is jailed for life

He must serve minimum of 30 years and 239 days

Rapist police officer David Carrick has been sentenced to life imprisonment for attacking a dozen women over the course of 17 years.

The disgraced Metropolitan Police officer was told at Southward Crown Court today that he must serve a minimum term of 30 years and 239 days.

In a two-day sentencing hearing, the court heard how the 48-year-old "monster" used his power and control to carry out a "catalogue of violent and brutal" sex attacks between 2003 and 2020.

Court artist sketch of David Carrick appearing at Southwark Crown Court in London for sentencing (Elizabeth Cook/PA) — © Elizabeth Cook

His victims spoke of how they had "encountered evil", and the court was told Carrick sent one of his victims a photograph of himself with a work-issue gun, saying: "Remember I am the boss."

The court also heard how he told another woman he was the "safest person that she could be with and that he was a police officer" before taking her back to his nearby flat to rape her.

Carrick was sacked from the force following his conviction.

The sex predator previously admitted 49 charges, including 24 counts of rape and charges of sexual assault, controlling and coercive behaviour and false imprisonment.

Deducting the number of days he had spent in custody from his minimum term on Tuesday, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb told the defendant: "These convictions represent a spectacular downfall for a man charged with upholding the law and empowered to do so even to the extent of being authorised to bear a firearm in the execution of his duty."