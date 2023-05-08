Radio DJ Nikki Hayes sent for trial accused of laundering €15k crime cash

Eimear O Keeffe (43), with an address at The Way, Hunter’s Run in Dublin 15, pictured at the Criminal Courts of Justice (CCJ) Photo: Paddy Cummins — © Paddy Cummins - PCPhoto.ie

A radio DJ has been sent for trial accused of laundering €15,000 in crime proceeds through her bank account.

Nikki Hayes, real name Eimear O’Keeffe, is facing trial on money laundering charges following alleged offences in 2020.

She had a book of evidence served on her when she appeared in Dublin District Court today.

Judge Bryan Smyth returned her for trial to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

The former RTÉ 2FM and Classic Hits star was remanded on continuing bail.

Ms Hayes (43), with an address at The Way, Hunter’s Run in Dublin 15 is accused of possession of the proceeds of criminal activity, under Section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act.

The first charge is that Ms Hayes received €10,000 into her account on November 6, 2020.

The other two alleged offences took place on November 5 that year, when she allegedly received sums of €2,400 and €2,600 into her account.

Former radio DJ Nikki Hayes — © Paddy Cummins - PCPhoto.ie

The DPP had directed trial on indictment and the case was before Dublin District Court today for service of a book of evidence. This is required before the accused can be sent for trial to the circuit court

State solicitor Mairead White said the book was ready and the DPP was consenting to the accused being sent for trial.

Judge Smyth gave Ms Hayes the formal notice that she had 14 days to submit any alibi details to the prosecution.

He ordered the state to furnish the defence with the accused's garda interview video.

Ms Hayes was arrested and charged in February.

On her first court date, a detective from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau said the accused made no reply to either count after caution and was handed copies of the charge sheets.

Nikki Hayes

The judge had queried the choice of district court venue, saying the alleged offences appeared to have happened in Blanchardstown and the accused had an address in Dublin 15.

The detective said garda management had directed the case to Dublin District Court and said the alleged offences “actually happened online.”

Judge Smyth had granted bail in the accused’s own bond of €200, with no cash lodgement required. Gardai did not object to bail or seek any conditions.

The judge also previously granted legal aid after hearing the accused had no assets and was in receipt of social welfare.

Ms Hayes has spoken of and written about her mental health struggles in recent years, with a book on the issue “Crying into the Saucepan” published in 2017.