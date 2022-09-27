Psychiatrist report to be prepared on Sligo double murder accused Yousef Palani

Yousef Palani (22) is charged with the murders of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee, and the attempted murder of Anthony Burke

A man facing double murder charges and an attempted murder charge has been seen by a psychiatrist.

At Sligo District Court on Thursday, Judge Sandra Murphy agreed to extend the legal aid certificate in the case of Yousef Palani (22) of Markievicz Heights, Sligo so that a psychiatrist’s report can be carried out.

He appeared via video-link from Castlerea Prison.

He is charged with the murder of Aidan Moffitt (41) at his home in Cartron Heights on April 10, 2022 and the murder of Michael Snee (58) at City View Apartments on April 12, 2022.

The accused is also charged with the attempted murder of Anthony Burke at Cleveragh Road in Sligo on April 9, 2022.

His solicitor Mr Gerard McGovern told Judge Murphy that Mr Paul O’Connell, a psychiatrist in Dublin was going to see his client on Friday in Castlerea Prison.

He said he was asking for the legal aid certificate to be extended for that. He said they were trying to get an appointment with Mr O’Connell for a number of months. He said it was important for their case going forward.

Sergeant Derek Butler said there was no objection considering the charges. Mr McGovern said the psychiatrist report would take a month or two.

Sgt Butler applied to adjourn to October 20th. Mr McGovern said he was anxious the Book of Evidence might be served on that date and he needs to have his Senior Counsel briefed.

Sgt Butler said he had spoken to the State Solicitor and it is extensive and well on.

Judge Murphy remanded the accused to October 20th for service of the Book of Evidence and for him to appear in person if the book was ready.