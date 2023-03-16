Protester who screamed at gardai was ‘in Covid denial’ but has since gotten vaccine

The court heard Jordan O’Brien shouted profanities at gardaí who were trying to maintain order at an anti-lockdown protest.

Jordan O’Brien was fined €250 for the public order offence

An anti-lockdown protester arrested for screaming profanities and aggressive behaviour to gardaí was in Covid denial at the time and had since got vaccinated, a court has heard.

Father-of-one Jordan O’Brien (25) was addicted to drink and drugs and in a “bad period of his life” when he was arrested in the Dublin city centre disturbance.

Judge Bryan Smyth fined him €250 when he admitted a public order offence arising from the incident.

O’Brien, of Hazelwood, Bray, Co Wicklow, pleaded guilty to threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.

Dublin District Court heard an anti-lockdown protest was taking place on Grafton Street on October 22, 2020, when O’Brien shouted profanities at gardaí who were trying to maintain order.

He also aggressively pushed past gardaí in an attempt to flee the area and was arrested.

O’Brien had previous convictions for offences including possession of drugs, the court heard.

When the incident happened, O’Brien was addicted to drink and drugs and going through a “very tough time”, his lawyer said.

He had since been through an intensive rehab programme and was clean and in full-time employment.

At the time there was an element of “Covid denial” for the accused, who had since been vaccinated, his lawyer said.

It was a bad period of his life and he had now “changed his life around”.

O’Brien also apologised for his behaviour and asked for leniency.