Prosecutors given more time in ‘complex’ case against former bank manager accused of €1.4m fraud

PROSECUTORS have been given more time to prepare a "complex" case against a former bank manager charged in connection with a €1.4m loan fraud investigation.

Patrick Challoner (52) is facing trial on more than 100 theft and deception charges after he was arrested by gardai earlier this year.

When the case came back before Dublin District Court, Judge Treasa Kelly granted a further adjournment for the preparation of a book of evidence and remanded the accused on continuing bail.

Mr Challoner, with an address at Chanel Road, Artane, Dublin is alleged to have committed offences under the Theft and Fraud Act at AIB, St Brigid’s Road, Artane.

The charges against him span a number of years in the 2000s and 2010s.

The case first came before the court in April and when it was called again today, a state solicitor asked for the time required for the service of the book of evidence to be extended.

It was a "complex case" with a lot of charges involved, he said.

The accused, represented by solicitor Danica Kinane, was not required to address the court during the brief hearing. He has not yet entered pleas to the charges.

Mr Challoner was arrested by appointment at Terenure Garda Station in April following a lengthy investigation by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.

Evidence of the accused's arrest charge, and caution was given by Detective Garda Garrett Lynch.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment and the accused will be sent for trial to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court when the book is ready.