Prosecutors get more time to prepare case against ex RTE star accused of laundering €15k

Former RTE 2FM and Classic Hits star Nikki Hayes, real name Eimear O’Keeffe, is accused of laundering €15k in crime proceeds

Prosecutors have been given more time to prepare their case against a radio DJ accused of laundering €15,000 in crime proceeds through her bank account.

Nikki Hayes, real name Eimear O’Keeffe, is facing trial on money laundering charges following alleged offences in 2020.

The former RTE 2FM and Classic Hits star was remanded on continuing bail today after a judge granted the prosecution an adjournment for the preparation of a book of evidence.

Ms Hayes (43), with an address at The Way, Hunter’s Run in Dublin 15 is accused of possession of the proceeds of criminal activity, under Section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act.

The first charge is that Ms Hayes received €10,000 into her account on November 6, 2020. The other two alleged offences took place on November 5 that year, when she allegedly received sums of €2,400 and €2,600 into her account.

The DPP has directed trial on indictment and the case was before Dublin District Court today for service of a book of evidence. This is required before the accused can be sent for trial to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

A garda said the book was not ready and more time was sought. Ms Hayes's solicitor Evan Moore said the defence had "no issue with that." Judge Bryan Smyth extended the time required for service of the book and adjourned the case to a date next month.

Nikki Hayes

Ms Hayes, was not required to address the court and has not yet indicated how she intends to plead to the charges.

Today was her second appearance before the court after she was arrested and charged in February.

On that date, a detective from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau said the accused made no reply to either count after caution and was handed copies of the charge sheets.

The judge had queries the choice of district court venue, saing the alleged offences appeared to have happened in Blanchardstown and the accused had an address in Dublin 15.

The detective said garda management had directed the case to Dublin District Court and said the alleged offences “actually happened online.”

Judge Smyth had granted bail in the accused’s own bond of €200, with no cash lodgement required. Gardai did not object to bail or seek any conditions.

The judge also previously granted legal aid after hearing the accused had no assets and was in receipt of social welfare.

Ms Hayes has spoken of and written about her mental health struggles in recent years, with a book on the issue “Crying into the Saucepan” published in 2017.