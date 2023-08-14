Prisoner who attacked another inmate in exercise yard spared extra jail time

Judge Gerard Jones gave him a four-month sentence but made it concurrent to a jail term he is already serving, for robbery.

A prisoner who attacked another inmate in the exercise yard has been spared further jail time.

Charles Brennan (34) struck the victim over the head with an unknown object in the incident in Wheatfield, a court heard. Judge Gerard Jones gave him a four-month sentence but made it concurrent to a jail term he is already serving, for robbery.

Brennan, a father-of-one with an address at Spring Garden Street, Ballybough, Dublin, pleaded guilty at Blanchardstown District Court to assault causing harm to the man.

The court heard the accused was in the exercise yard of the prison when he approached the victim from behind and hit him over the head with an unknown object.

The victim suffered two minor cuts to the head and did not seek medical attention or go to hospital.

The Director of Public Prosecutions consented to the case being dealt with at district court level and the judge accepted jurisdiction.

Brennan had 156 previous convictions for offences including assault, the court heard. His current sentence had a release date next year.

The accused had already been “heavily punished” for the assault in prison for 40 days, his solicitor Simon Fleming said.

He was not allowed any phone calls, or to the shop, or out of his cell to socialise after 5pm. He had “met the case well” and pleaded guilty, Mr Fleming said, asking the judge not to add to the accused’s existing sentence.

The judge said the four months were to run from the date of conviction. The charge was under the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.