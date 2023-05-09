Prison officer stabbed in face by convicted killer Graham McEvoy during escape bid

Graham McEvoy (25) is serving a life sentence for the murder of a man in 2017

Justice Minister Simon Harris has condemned the assault on the prison officer — © Gareth Chaney

A prison officer was stabbed in the face by a convicted killer during an attempted escape in Dublin yesterday.

Graham McEvoy (25) is suspected of attacking the officer with a homemade shiv while being brought to a medical appointment in the city.

Gardaí have launched an investigation into the matter. The attack has been condemned by Justice Minister Simon Harris.

McEvoy is currently serving a life sentence for the murder of Paul Curran (23), who was stabbed to death in Crumlin in 2017.

He had claimed the victim was his best friend. After being jailed for life, he told family members: “Don’t worry, it’s only a few more years.”

McEvoy, of Captain's Road in Crumlin, has been described as “highly disruptive” inmate who is regularly disciplined behind bars.

He is suspected of attacking the prison officer yesterday morning while being brought to a medical appointment.

The officer's injuries have been described as “significant” and he is currently undergoing treatment in the Mater Hospital for stab wounds to his cheek.

Sources praised the efforts of his colleagues to restrain McEvoy and assist the injured officer following the violent attack.

“This is an extremely serious incident involving a disruptive prisoner who is currently serving a life sentence for murder,” a source said.

“The officer’s colleagues have to be commended for how they handled this situation to subdue the inmate, to prevent any danger to the public, and to provide immediate assistance to the injured individual.

“It shows the dangers prison officers can face on a daily basis.”

Authorities are treating the incident as an attempted escape and suspect the attack on the prison officer was planned.

Mr Harris said his thoughts were with the injured officer as well as his family and colleagues.

“We must never forget the very dangerous circumstances in which prison officers carry out essential work on behalf of the public, and assaults such as today must be condemned in the strongest terms,” he said.

A spokesman for the Irish Prison Service said they are "aware of an incident that occurred with an escort from Mountjoy Prison”.

“An Garda Síochána have been informed and therefore the Irish Prison Service cannot comment on an ongoing investigation”.

A Garda spokesman said: “An Garda Síochána is conducting an investigation following report of an incident from the Irish Prison Service Mountjoy.

“A prison officer received facial injuries in the course of this incident which occurred earlier today. An Garda Síochána has no further information available at this time.”

Last month, the Prison Officers Association (POA) raised concerns about the increase in attacks on prison staff at jails around the country.

Figures indicate that there has been a 63pc increase in injuries to staff as they try to control violence behind bars.