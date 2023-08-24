Prison officer ordered to stand trial accused of causing death of man by dangerous driving

29-year-old Gavin Hume was charged with two offences arising from a fatal collision

Police at the scene of the crash on the Quilly Road between Coleraine and Articlave

A prison officer was today ordered to stand trial accused of causing death and serious injury of a father and son by dangerous driving.

At Coleraine Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, 29-year-old Gavin Bryan Hume was charged with two offences arising from a fatal collision on the Quilly Road in Coleraine on 9 August.

Hume is alleged to have caused the death of Edward Montgomery by dangerous driving and caused grievous bodily injury to his son Matthew, also by dangerous driving.

The crash, involving a grey Volkswagen Passat and a white Volkswagen Polo, happened on the Quilly Road outside the village of Articlave at about 09.45 and tragically, 63-year-old Mr Montgomery sustained fatal injuries.

While none of the surrounding circumstances were opened in court, a prosecuting lawyer submitted there was a Prima Facie case against Hume which was conceded by defence counsel Sean O’Hare.

Applying for legal aid to be extended to include senior counsel, Mr O’Hare told the court the Crown case “replies on a lot of forensic evidence, effectively a back calculation to determine various assertions in the Crown case.”

Hume declined to exercise his rights to comment on the charge or to call evidence on his own behalf and freeing the defendant on his own bail of £500, District Judge Peter King returned the case to Antrim Crown Court, scheduling the arraignment to be heard on 22 September.

While the judge declined to extend legal aid, he told Mr O’Hare “I would invite you to renew that application in the Crown Court.”