Pregnant CAB target Mary Cash avoids jail for money laundering

The seizure included €1,000 worth of Qatari Riyals found in her car and a further €9,000 concealed in the bottom of a make-up bag

A woman alleged to be a driver for a notorious burglary gang escaped prison this week after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Criminal Assets Bureau target Mary Cash, who recently told the High Court that money to buy her Portlaoise home came from jobs in Australia including working as escort, was given a suspended sentence.

The two-and-a-half year sentence was suspended in full at Kilkenny Circuit Court on Wednesday and cash that was seized from her by gardaí in the city was forfeited to the State.

This included €1,000 worth of Qatari Riyals found in her car and a further €9,000 concealed in the bottom of a make-up bag and st£14,500 in a nappy stashed in storage locker.

The now pregnant mum-of-two was initially stopped by gardaí in July 2019 when an officer on patrol saw a child running from a shop with toys, arousing his suspicions.

Mary Cash outside court previously with her husband Andrew Cash

The youngster got into a Northern Ireland reg silver Hyundai jeep being driven by Ms Cash which was then stopped by gardaí.

This led to the search of the storage locker and existence of a bank account in her name which she admitted was used to launder €74,000.

During a previous hearing last Friday, Sergeant Paul Coleman stated there was “no direct link” between Ms Cash and criminality.

Her defence lawyer asked Judge Dara Hayes to take into account that she had pleaded guilty three charges and the bank account was set up in her own name with legitimate documents.

She also had allowed the initial search of her car which “led to other matters” and the toys taken from the store were paid for.

A number of testimonials were handed into the court on behalf of Ms Cash who was described as a 32-year-old home-maker and mother of two who is expecting her third child.

The CAB case against her in which the bureau alleges her Portlaoise home bought for €100,000 along with cash, jewellery and designer goods found there are the proceeds of crime is continuing.

CAB made the application in the High Court last week and Judge Alex Owens has yet to make a ruling on it after hearing the evidence.

CAB said her husband Andrew Cash and brother Henry Kiely are members of an organised crime gang which are “heavily involved in criminal behaviour throughout the island of Ireland.”

In his affidavit to the High Court the CAB chief officer Michael Gubbins said Mary Cash is believed to be the driver or to provide cars for members of the gang related to her.

Her bank account saw €429,000 pass through over ten years “a sum not possibly derived” from her income and which she did not explain the source of the cash when interviewed by officers.

Following her arrest in Kilkenny a search of her Portlaoise home revealed various sums of cash including st£6,000 in secret compartment.

Designer watches, handbags and expensive jewellery are being targeted by CAB along with a VW Golf car.

In a second search in March 2020 images of Mary Cash leading “a lavish lifestyle” were found on her mobile phone including one taken while shopping in Harrods.

Mary Cash had said in a replying affidavit she had earned money while working in Australia for a year as a childminder, cleaner and an escort, it was heard.

Her husband did tarmacking, gravel driveways and power-washing during which time they earned aus$150,000 while living with family and friends.

Her lawyer said in court that Mary Cash was not facing any other criminal charges apart from the ones dealt with at Kilkenny Circuit Court and has no other convictions.