Polish man charged over €2.84m cannabis haul in Dublin says, ‘it was just a job’
Dominik Gorny (43) is charged with possession of the drug with intent to sell or supply
A man accused of possession of more than €2.8m worth of cannabis after he was stopped in Dublin Port told gardai “it was just a job… I’m just a driver.”
Dominik Gorny (43) appeared in Dublin District Court on drugs charges yesterday after he was arrested over the seizure of cannabis herb by customs officers on Sunday.
Mr Gorny, with an address in Poland, is charged with possession of the drug with intent to sell or supply. He is also charged with a related count of simple possession.
Judge Gerard Jones remanded him in custody after no bail application was made on his behalf.
Garda Lianne Byrne of Store Street station said she arrested the accused at Dublin Port yesterday afternoon. When charged and cautioned, he replied: “I have nothing to say, it was just a job. I was transporting. I’m just a driver.”
Gda Byrne said she would be objecting to bail.
However, the accused’s solicitor Darren Gray said he was not making a bail application.
Judge Jones asked the garda what the alleged value of the drugs was and she replied that it was €2.84m.
The judge granted free legal aid following an application by Mr Gray, who said his client was earning “very little per week.”
The court also heard he would require a Polish interpreter.
The accused was not required to address the court during the brief hearing and has not yet entered pleas to the charges, which are under Sections 3 and 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.
He was remanded in custody to Cloverhill District Court on May 25.
