Polish cleaner appears in court charged with having nearly half a million worth of drugs

A Polish cleaner has been charged with having nearly half a million worth of drugs following garda searches across two counties.

Patryk Czajczynski (27), of Steeplechase in Ratoath, Co Meath, appeared before an evening sitting of Dublin district court on Thursday.

He was arrested following an investigation under Operation Tara by gardaí attached to the DMR North Central divisional drug unit.

Gda Mícheál Mac Suibhne, of Store Street garda station, gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

He said the accused made no reply when the charges were put to him this afternoon.

The garda told Judge Máire Conneely that the estimated street value of drugs seized was in excess of €480,000.

Mr Czajczynski faces a number of charges including having cannabis and cocaine in his possession for the purpose of sale and supply.

The alleged offences occurred at Mayor Street in Dublin 1, a storage facility in Dublin 11, and at the accused's home in Ratoath.

Gda Mac Suibhne said there was no objection to bail but added that he would be seeking certain conditions including a significant independent surety.

Defence counsel for the accused said that her client, who was listening to proceedings with the aid of an interpreter, has been living in Ireland for around seven years.

Mr Czajczynski, the court heard, was on disability but has been working part time as a cleaner in an apartment complex.

Judge Conneely remanded the accused in custody with consent to bail subject to a number of conditions.

These include a €5,000 independent surety, that he signs on daily at Ashbourne garda station, and that he surrenders any travel documents to gardaí.

Gda Mac Suibhne also asked that a legal aid application is deferred until the next court sitting.

The court heard that when the accused was arrested, he was allegedly in possession of €6,500 in cash.

Counsel said that this money was made up of savings the accused had planned to use to visit his mother.

Mr Czajczynski was remanded in custody with consent to bail and will appear before the court again at a later date.

In a statement gardaí said that they searched a vehicle on Mayor Street Lower, Dublin 1 on the afternoon of Tuesday 21st February, 2023.

"During the course of this search cannabis with an estimated street value of €20,000 along with €6,500 cash was also seized.

"A number of follow up searches took place in Co. Meath and also North Dublin since 21st February, 2023 and during the course of these searches Cannabis, Cocaine, Ketamine with an estimated street value of €460,000 and drug paraphernalia were also seized.

"The drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI)," a garda spokesman said.