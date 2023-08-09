Police mock jailed British gangster caught after showing off criminal cash

One SnapChat video recorded the gang showing off a stolen van and items taken during burglaries that were described as “a good night’s work”.

Samuel Walmsley before and after his arrest. Photo: Lancashire Police

British police have mocked the actions of a jailed gang member who was caught after showing off the cash from his nefarious activities.

Lancashire Police posted two pictures of Samuel Walmsley, who is among 14 men who have been jailed for crimes including drug importation and burglary.

In one of the pictures, Walmsley is seen posing with a wad of cash while the other features his mugshot. The caption reads: “How it started...how it's going”.

The Twitter thread, which has been viewed 8.5 million times, also describes Walmsley’s actions as “not his brightest idea”.

It follows an investigation that exposed the criminal activity of Walmsley and pals Kevin Docherty, Noah Mulligan and Jordan Whittam.

Videos that were recovered from Walmsley’s phone helped implicate the gang as being involved in burglary, vehicle theft and the supply of cocaine and cannabis.

One SnapChat video recorded the gang showing off a stolen van and items taken during burglaries that were described as “a good night’s work”.

"These defendants thought it appropriate to capture their criminal activities on film and brazenly mock hard-working members of society,” police wrote on Twitter.

"We're here to send a message to anyone intent on this type of criminality - this will not be tolerated in Lancashire."

Walmsley (bottom left), Docherty (bottom right), Mulligan and Whittam

DS Stu Peall, of Lancashire Police's East Exploitation Team, said the defendants caused a great deal of misery in Great Harwood and surrounding areas, “exploiting some of the most vulnerable members of society for pure greed”.

"This significant policing operation has led to separate OCGs operating in the same town being dismantled and its members put before the courts,” he said.

“I hope the outcome of this case sends a strong message that Lancashire Police will not tolerate criminal activity of any kind and put those who wish to engage in it before the courts."

In total, 14 men were jailed for nearly 50 years for their roles in crime conspiracies in Great Harwood, which included drug importation rings, drug importation rings and burglary and vehicle theft rings.

It wasn’t too difficult, mind.🙄



They filmed cash and bank cards stolen during a burglary in Clitheroe. pic.twitter.com/DZxAuqP6nW — Lancashire Police (@LancsPolice) August 8, 2023

The investigation started on October 7 when officers attempted to stop an Audi heading into Great Harwood. The car later crashed, with four people getting out.

Two managed to escape, but Mulligan and Walmsley were arrested after a number of tools associated with burglary were recovered.

Following enquires a warrant was executed at Whittam’s house, with £1,200 of cannabis in individual deals being recovered. His telephone was seized, which contained messages related to drug-dealing and videos of Whittam with large amounts of money.

“We also recovered videos Whittam had recorded either implicating himself or his co-defendants in burglaries,” Lancashire Police said.

“This included filming bank cards stolen during a burglary in Clitheroe, which were later recovered at his house, and filming Docherty changing the number plate on a van stolen during the same burglary.”

Photographs and videos recovered from Walmsley’s phone implicated him in being involved in the supply of cocaine and cannabis. He regularly took photographs of himself with large amounts of money.

Like Whittam, Walmsley filmed the defendants in a stolen van, capturing items taken during burglaries and describing it as a good night’s work. He also filmed a post on a Clitheroe community Facebook page featuring the co-defendants breaking into a car, laughing and saying “that’s me in the boot”.

Walmsley also filmed Mulligan and Docherty in the stolen Audi before it crashed.

Mulligan’s phone contained a video of the defendants trying to smash a ruby jewel out of a ring stolen from a burglary. It was also that Mulligan was heavily involved in the supply of cannabis, so much so that he was banned from SnapChat.

“On Docherty’s phone, we found videos of two stolen Range Rovers he filmed within hours of them being stolen,” police added.