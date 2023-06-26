Police confirm human remains found in Ballymena are those of Chloe Mitchell

Human remains had been found in a flat in the James Street area of the town earlier this month.

Human remains found in Ballymena earlier this month are those of Chloe Mitchell, the PSNI have confirmed.

The 21-year-old was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre.

A huge search operation took place in the Co Antrim town following her disappearance.

Detectives launched a murder inquiry after suspected human remains were found on Sunday, June 11.

The post-mortem on the remains concluded last week, with police informing the public the identification process was “still ongoing”.

On Monday, the PSNI confirmed the process had now been completed.

"The identification process on human remains found in Ballymena on Sunday 11th June has now concluded and have been confirmed as those of Chloe Mitchell,” said Detective Chief Inspector Richard Millar.

Unemployed Brandon John Rainey (27) has been charged with murdering Ms Mitchell and is currently on remand at HMP Maghaberry.

A second man, Ryan Johnston Gordon (34) has been charged with assisting an offender by concealing evidence “intending to impede the apprehension or prosecution” of another person.

Both are due to appear in court again on July 6.