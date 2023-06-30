Pizza chef tells court of horror of being beaten with iron bar outside his home in robbery

Mr Rahaman fell to the ground and was bleeding heavily after the vicious attack but nobody responded to his calls for help.

A terrified pizza chef has told how he thought he was going to die after he was beaten almost unconscious outside his home after returning from work in Co Donegal.

Innocent Shidalan Rahaman was struck ten times with an iron bar as he got out of his car at the Ard Lonan estate at Long Lane in Letterkenny on March 13th last year.

Mr Rahaman fell to the ground and was bleeding heavily after the vicious attack but nobody responded to his calls for help.

The pizza-chef said there was snow on the ground and he thought he was going to die from his injuries and the cold.

The victim bravely faced his attacker at Letterkenny Circuit Court as 19-year-old John McGinley appeared to face a number of charges including assault causing harm and criminal damage.

Detective Garda Derek Connaughton outlined the details of the horrific attack on terrified Shidalan Rahaman which took place as he came home around 4am.

He told how Mr Rahaman had finished work and was getting out of his Toyota Yaris car at Ard Lonan when he noticed a man walking around his boundary wall who began to run at him.

The man had a one foot long solid 'rod' in his hand and he hit the rod against his left hand demanding the key to Mr Rahaman's car.

He then touched the victim's trousers searching for the car key before proceeding to strike him with the bar.

Mr Rahaman fell to the ground saying the man was too strong for him saying he thinks he was struck as many as ten times.

The attacker eventually got the key and took Mr Rahaman's car.

In his terrifying victim impact statement, the victim told how he thought at times that he could die if he lost consciousness as he was bleeding heavily as it was very cold and there was snow on the ground.

He did manage to get to Letterkenny University Hospital and received 16 stitches for wounds to his head and still has some scarring from the attack.

He was out of work for three months but still suffers from severe pain and is unable to work as fast as he could before because of injuries to his fingers he received while trying to protect himself from the blows of the bar.

He has moved from the Long Lane despite enjoying living there and ignoring claims from others that it was a rough area.

He still cannot sleep at night and worries that he will never return to full health.

Detective Connaughton said in a follow-up investigation the victim's car was found crashed and abandoned at Kirkstown.

DNA was taken from the chassis of the car which matched John McGinley while the victim's blood was also found on McGinley's jacket.

A heavy rusted steel pin or bar was found in the car while CCTV showed McGinley's movements towards the victim's house at Ard Lonan.

The accused was arrested on April 22nd and interviewed three times at Letterkenny Garda station but said he could not remember what had happened.

He said he had heard of the incident on the news and was shown CCTV footage and said that if it was him that he wanted to apologise.

Detective Garda Bobby Carey told how McGinley, 19, from Glendale Manor in Letterkenny, also admitted causing €7,500 to a Scania lorry at Long Lane on November 1st, 2019.

During another assault on June 26th, 2021 at McGinley's home, a young man was left with horrific facial injuries after McGinley accused him of being too old to date his sister.

Evidence was given that McGinley accused Mr Christopher Gibson of "going with" his sister and accusing him of being too old for her before he suddenly struck him with a bottle.

Dazed and confused, the victim tried to leave the house when he was attacked by another man with a wheel brace in the back of the head.

He was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital and then transferred to Sligo University Hospital for specialist treatment on his eyes.

He received nine stitches and although his eyesight was saved, his eyelid had to be rebuilt and still hangs down a little, the court was told.

Mr Gibson knew the court case was on but declined to make a victim impact statement.

Asked how he was today, Detective Gibson said he was not in a good place mentally but is glad the case is coming to a resolution and that he doe snot have to give evidence.

The court heard that McGinley has 22 previous convictions for a range of incidents including assault, burglary, criminal damage, possession of a knife, traffic matters and theft.

His barrister Mr Colm Smyth, directed by solicitor Rory O'Brien, produced a letter of apology from McGinley to his victims.

In the letter he said he now has a partner and is the father of an eight month old baby and has learned his lesson.

Mr Smyth said his client had left school at 13 and began smoking cannabis and drugs which turned into a daily addiction.

However, he said that Mr McGinley said in many ways that his arrest for the attack on Mr Rahaman saved his life in many ways as prison gave him the chance to cease his drug and alcohol addiction.

Mr Smyth admitted the attack and injuries to his victims "were quite horrific on any level" and that McGinley accepts whatever consequences.

He also added that his client suffers from epilepsy and ADHD.

In the cold light of day he is now seriously ashamed of his actions and he is now trying to deal with his anger management, he added.

He pleaded with Judge John Aylmer to be as lenient as he possibly could, stating that McGinley's rehab has started and that he has sought counselling.

The accused has been in custody since April last year.

Judge Aylmer adjourned the case for final sentencing until Tuesday next.