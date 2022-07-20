Pimp ‘Mucky’ Martin Heaney jailed for five years today to be freed HOURS after sentencing

Notorious predator Heaney (59) has already served more than the equivalent sentence waiting for his case to progress

A prolific pimp who preyed on vulnerable women, coercing many of them into prostitution and forcing them to have unprotected sex with him and with a multitude of customers was handed a five-year sentence today.

However, with an order for the sentence to be served half in jail and half on licence, 59-year-old Martin Heaney will be set free within hours as he has already served more than the equivalent waiting for his case to progress.

Heaney is now subject to a Slavery and Trafficking Prevention Order which places numerous restrictions on the depraved pervert including where he lives, what work he does, who he can socialise with and what devices he can have such as mobile phones or laptops.

Jailing the Co. Down man at Craigavon Crown Court, sitting in Belfast and with several of the victims watching proceedings by video link, Judge Patrick Lynch QC said it was clear that Heaney “was using women, many of whom were extremely vulnerable whether through young age, mental health difficulties, drug misuse or general deprivation”.

“They’re often unfortunate members of our society that the defendant in essence preyed upon for the purpose of his own sexual gratification and for the purpose of making money,” said the judge.

As long ago as last November former taxi and bus driver Heaney, with an address at Maypole Park in Dromore, but currently residing at HMP Maghaberry, entered guilty pleas to ten counts of controlling the prostitution of ten women “in expectation of gain for yourself”, ten counts of human trafficking females in that he “arranged or facilitated the travel” of ten women “with a view to them being exploited” and seven charges of voyeurism by “recording another person doing a private act for the purpose of sexual gratification and knowing they did not consent to being recorded”.

Heaney also admitted single counts of inciting a female to become a prostitute and acquiring criminal property “namely cash and money transfers” with all of the offences committed over more than eight years between 1 June 2011 and 30 September 2019.