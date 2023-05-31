Pictured: Third woman charged in connection with murder of young showjumper Katie Simpson

Hayley Robb, pictured for the first time, is accused of withholding information about the murder

This is the third woman charged in connection with murder of 21-year-old Armagh showjumper Katie Simpson.

Hayley Robb, pictured above for the first time, is accused of withholding information about the murder which prosecutors say was carried out by champion showjumper Jonathan Creswell in August 2020.

Until now 29-year-old Robb, of Weaver’s Meadow, Banbridge, could not be identified but a judge lifted a reporting restriction this week as it emerged 25-year-old Creswell will stand trial for the alleged murder.

She faces four charges of withholding information on dates between August 2020 and June 26 2021.

She is also charged with intending to pervert the course of justice by washing clothes for Mr Creswell on August 3 2020.

Last month the Sunday World exclusively revealed the identities of two other women also facing charges connected to the allegations they helped cover up the murder.

We also revealed one of the women carried the 21-year-old’s coffin at her funeral in August 2020.

In total four people have now been returned for trial to Belfast Crown Court on charges linked to the murder of Miss Simpson, who was initially believed to have taken her own life.

Jonathan Creswell (35), of Briar Hill Gardens in Greysteel, Co Derry, is accused of the murder following an incident in Gortnessy Meadows, Lettershandoney, on August 3 2020.

He is also charged with raping Ms Simpson, who was from County Armagh.

Court papers show 22-year-old Rose De-Montmorency Wright of Craigantlet Road, Newtownards, is accused of withholding information between October 9 2020 and October 13 2021 by knowing Creswell had committed assault.

She lived with Creswell, his partner (Katie’s elder sister) and their children, at the time of Katie’s death, later moving to England where she would be arrested and brought back to Northern Ireland for questioning.

De Montmorency was part of the final group of four who carried Katie’s coffin to her grave in the small country churchyard of St Vindic’s in Tynan, Co Armagh.

The second woman is Jill Robinson (41) from Blackfort Road, Omagh, who was the first to be arrested over the alleged cover-up.

She’s accused of perverting the course of justice by taking Creswell’s clothes on August 3 2020 and washing them in an external launderette.

Creswell claimed that having rescued Katie from hanging, he placed her – unresponsive and dressed only in a polo shirt and underwear – into her own car before driving to meet an ambulance, as opposed to waiting for it to arrive at the scene.

Medical staff were concerned by Katie’s presentation as an alleged hanging victim, given the lack of ligature marks.

There were however multiple injuries including extensive bruising to her lower right leg, inner thigh, both hands and intimate bleeding.

Creswell was “vague in detail”, claiming Katie fell from a horse the previous day, before being trampled.

A treating consultant would later state he had “never encountered someone putting a person into a car, unconscious and not breathing”.

Katie passed away just under a week later in hospital.

A post-mortem found injuries on her arms and legs were “consistent to being struck with a rod-type implement” the alleged suicide attempt decided as leading to death.

A small group refused to accept this and following sustained efforts, a new policing team finally took over in January 2021, arresting Creswell within weeks.

Multiple officers are under a Police Ombudsman investigation which, more than two years later, remains “ongoing”.

Police believe Creswell “controlled and coerced Katie since she was nine or ten”, first encountering her when he began what was to become a long-term relationship with her eldest sister.

On Wednesday, the four defendants appeared before a preliminary enquiry at Londonderry Magistrates Court.

The court was told all four defendants did not wish to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.

They have been returned for trial to Belfast Crown Court on a later date and released on bail.