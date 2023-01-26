Pictured: recycling boss accused of handling stolen cars and catalytic converters

She ordered the businessman, who did not address the court, to appear again on February 23.

THE managing director of a Dublin recycling centre has been given time to decide his plea to charges for handling stolen cars and catalytic converters at his business.

Gardai conducted searches and later charged Brian McDonnell, 53, of Sandyhill, St.Margaret's, Co Dublin, with five offences contrary to Section 17 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001.

He is accused of handling stolen property at the St Margaret's Recycling & Transfer Centre Limited, Sandyhill, Co Dublin, on various dates from 2018 to 2021.

It is alleged he had six catalytic converters on April 14, 2021, a '04-reg Vauxhall Vivaro on June 15 2018, a '05 Citroen C5 between August 27 – 29, 2019, a '03 Volkswagen Golf from March 9 – 16, 2019, and '02 Honda Jazz between August 8 – 9, 2019.

He and three co-defendants appeared again before Judge Treasa Kelly for their second hearing at Dublin District Court today.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed for summary disposal at the District Court if they pleaded guilty. Otherwise, they would face a Circuit Court trial, which has broader sentencing powers.

In an outline of the evidence for the judge to decide on jurisdiction, Garda Shane Haughney said Mr McDonnell was the managing director of the St Margaret’s Recycling & Transfer Centre.

It was alleged four men sold him the four stolen cars and catalytic converters. Judge Kelly noted from his solicitor Ellen Reid that the defence just received disclosure of evidence in the past week, and she asked for an adjournment.

Read more Dubliner (53) charged with handling six stolen catalytic converters and four stolen cars

Acceding, Judge Kelly said Mr McDonnell was entitled to have time to review the disclosure.

She ordered the businessman, who did not address the court, to appear again on February 23.

Two co-defendants also involved in scrappage work faced one charge each and pleaded guilty. They were described by the investigating garda as “middle cogs” and not involved in stealing the cars in question.

Martin Maughan, 51, of Silloge Green, Swords Road, Dublin, admitted having the stolen Volkswagen Golf from March 9 – 16, 2019. The court heard the car was worth €2,000.

Maughan, a father of five with 27 grandchildren, received a call to take it for scrap, which he thought was "a bona fide deal".

Maughan maintained the car had already been stripped down when he got it from a mechanic, and he earned €70 for scrapping at St Margaret's Recycling & Transfer Centre.

The court heard he cooperated with the investigation.

He had seven prior criminal convictions, including motor theft and handling stolen property. Judge Kelly ordered him to pay €500 compensation, which was handed over in court.

She imposed a six-month sentence, which she suspended on condition he did not reoffend in the next 12 months.

Michael McDonagh, 47, Carton Road, Poppintree, Dublin, brought the €2,000 Honda Jazz to be scrapped.

The court heard he had a history of alcohol and drug abuse, but he gave up drink due to liver damage. McDonagh, who is on social welfare, had been using cannabis at the time and admitted being reckless when he collected the Honda with no paperwork and brought it in for scrap.

It made him about €30, the court heard.

He had six prior convictions, including handling stolen property, theft, and affray.

The court heard he was the sole carer for his ageing mother.

Judge Kelly adjourned sentencing him until April to bring €500 compensation for the Honda owner.

Edward Stokes, 52, of St Margaret's Park, Ballymun, Dublin, is accused of having the stolen Vauxhall Vivaro. He was ordered to come back to court on February 23 to enter a plea.

A fifth co-defendant’s case was finalised earlier this month.