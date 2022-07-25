Pictured: Perv who exposed penis to woman and kids back working in Eddie Rockets days later

Ahmed Waqas, who formerly lived in Phibsboro, Dublin, was convicted after conning his way into the woman’s apartment and exposing his penis

This is the pervert who was back openly working in Eddie Rocket’s less than 72 hours after a court heard how he exposed his penis to a woman and her children.

Ahmed Waqas, who formerly lived at Cross Gun Quay, Phibsboro, Dublin, was convicted on Tuesday after conning his way into the woman’s apartment and exposing his penis to her.

However, despite hitting the headlines following his conviction, Waqas (37) was back frying burgers in full view of the public on Friday when tracked down by the Sunday World.

He demanded to know how we tracked him down and asked us not to report on his conviction when we asked him for comment.

The court heard how the fast-food worker gained entry to his neighbour’s apartment by claiming his water wasn’t working but when inside he lifted his t-shirt to expose his penis to the shocked woman and her children.

Waqas, who was deemed at moderate risk of re-offending, walked free from court this week on a four-month suspended sentence after pleading guilty to trespass with an intent to commit an offence at an address in Dublin on December 14, 2018. He has no previous convictions.

Ahmed Waqas

While Waqas, who the court heard had shown a lack of insight and understanding of his own action, had initially been charged with a sexual offence the DPP dropped that charge on the basis of a guilty plea.

Waqas no longer lives in the apartment complex where he carried out the twisted act but the Sunday World tracked him down to his workplace at Rockets Diner in Jervis Street Shopping Centre this week where he remained working despite his convictions.

When we asked if he had any explanation for why he carried out the act, he demanded to know how we tracked him down.

“Where are you coming from? I don’t want you to put in a story man. Who sent you here? How did you find me working here?”

Our reporter told him that his conviction was a matter of public record and we would be reporting on it, but he once again tried to ask us not to do so.

We repeated that we were running the story and asked if he could explain why he did what he did and he replied: “Forgive me for everything. God forgive me. That one is just happening that’s all.”

Asked if he was trying to say it was a one-off and he no longer posed a danger, he replied: “Yes. Never, never, never happen again man.”

It is unclear if his colleagues are aware of his conviction. We contacted Rocket Restaurants for comment on the matter but they did not respond by the time of going to print.

During the court hearing Garda Craig Borwick told Fiona McGowan BL, prosecuting, that on the date in question, Ahmed knocked on his neighbour’s door, told her he had no water and asked to use hers.

Garda Borwick said the woman allowed him into her apartment and he brought a bucket into her kitchen which he placed in the sink. They had a conversation while her two children played on the floor.

Waqas’s penis then popped out of his clothes and he said sorry, before moving his T-shirt so that she could see his member.

In her victim impact statement, which was read out in court, the woman said she could not sleep after the incident, that she was terrified and still is. She said she used to bring her kids to a common area in the apartment building, but would not do so now for fear of what might happen.

At his sentencing hearing on Friday Judge Melanie Greally said the violation of the woman’s home and the exposure to her children were aggravating factors

Judge Greally sentenced Ahmed to four months in prison, which she suspended in full on strict conditions including that he engage with the Probation Service for 12 months and follow all its directions.

She also ordered that Ahmed have no contact, by any means, with the woman or any of member of her family for 10 years.