Pictured: Dubliner allegedly caused €1,500 damage in bookies by throwing stool at TVs

Iosif Adam allegedly caused €1,500 of damage in the incident. Photo: Paddy Cummins/PCPhoto.ie — © Paddy Cummins - PCPhoto.ie

THIS is the Dublin man accused of picking up a stool and throwing it at three televisions in a bookmakers.

Iosif Adam (33) is alleged to have caused €1,500 of damage to the three TVs.

He has denied the charge and the matter has been set down for hearing.

The accused, with an address at Willan’s Way, Ongar, Dublin 15, appeared before Blanchardstown District Court charged with criminal damage.

The incident allegedly took place at Paddy Power bookmakers in Ongar village on April 26 this year.

Sergeant Maria Callaghan told the court that the DPP had directed summary trial in the district court, where the penalties upon conviction are less severe.

Outlining the allegation, Sgt Callaghan alleged that Mr Adam picked up a stool and threw it at a wall in the bookmakers, causing damage to three plasma TVs.

Sgt Callaghan alleged that the damage caused by Mr Adam was at least €1,500.

Judge Gerard Jones said he would accept jurisdiction of the charge, which means that the matter remains in the district court.

An order for the disclosure of any statements and CCTV footage of the alleged incident was previously made by the judge.

Defence solicitor Valerie Buckley said Mr Adam was seeking a hearing date in relation to the allegation.

Judge Jones adjourned the matter to a date in July next year for hearing. Ms Buckley was previously assigned on free legal aid on the charge.