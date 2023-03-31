Pictured: Dublin woman jailed after pulling out clumps of garda’s hair during attack

‘At one point in my head, I thought Lee was going to get a knife from the kitchen drawer and stab me’

This is the Dublin woman jailed for assaulting a female garda, during which she pulled out clumps of her hair.

Lisa Lee (41) of Annalivia Apartments, James Street, Dublin 8, pleaded guilty to assaulting Garda Caoimhe O'Reilly causing her harm on January 9, 2022.

Imposing sentence on Friday, Judge Melanie Greally said the most aggravating factor in this case was that the assault took place “in response to the intervention of gardaí” in a domestic incident.

She said assaults on any garda member must be regarded in a “serious way”.

Judge Greally imposed a 20-month prison sentence, with the final six months suspended on strict condition including that Lee place herself under the supervision of the Probation Service for 12 months post-release. Judge Greally backdated the sentence to November 24 last, when Lee entered custody.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that gardaí were called to a domestic incident at Lee’s home at 3am on the night in question.

When gardaí arrived, they found Lee outside with a bleeding lip and blood on her nose.

Lee went into the house with two gardaí. When they entered the house, Lee's then partner was present.

Garda Sergeant Derek Dalton told the court that when gardaí tried to speak to Lee’s partner, he became agitated. While the garda was attempting to restrain the man, Lee began shouting, striking and pulling clumps of hair from Garda Caoimhe O'Reilly’s head.

The court heard that Lee then went to the kitchen and began searching the drawers, and the garda feared she was getting a knife. When Lee returned, she was unarmed but continued to punch and strike Gda O'Reilly.

The garda made an emergency call for assistance and more gardaí arrived at the scene. Lee continued to slap and grab for the garda’s hair and was eventually restrained. She was arrested and interviewed. At 5am, Lee expressed remorse for her actions and said to tell Gda O'Reilly that she was sorry.

The court heard that Gda O'Reilly was brought to St James Hospital for medical treatment for soft tissue injuries to her arms, legs, neck and back. She is still undergoing physiotherapy for some of her injuries, the court heard.

A victim impact statement from Gda O'Reilly was read out to the court, which said: “The incident is locked in my mind”, and outlining the fear she had had during the attack. “At one point in my head, I thought Lee was going to get a knife from the kitchen drawer and stab me,” she said.

Lee has three previous convictions for breach of bail and possession of drugs for sale or supply. She has one child and also cares for her mother.

Sharon Rossiter BL, defending, told the court that her client wished to apologise to Gda O'Reilly and that she fully accepts that this should never have happened. She said her client suffers from mental health issues and has not come to garda attention since this incident.

Passing sentence, Judge Melanie Greally said: “For a young garda such as Gda Reilly to be assaulted to the level she was, a custodial sentence is warranted.”

She noted the lasting impact of the assault on the injured party and the “execution of her duties and enjoyment of her role” as a garda.

Judge Greally said Lee had taken “important steps” towards rehabilitation while in custody which include addressing an addiction to prescription medication, and had provided clean urine analysis.

She noted Lee is on an enhanced prisoner regime in custody and had completed a course in hairdressing. Judge Greally noted that the Probation Service assessed Lee to be at moderate risk of re-offending if her risk factors are not addressed.

Judge Greally said she took into consideration the mitigating factors including the early guilty plea, absence of previous convictions for violent conduct and the remorse expressed by Lee, both in the aftermath of this incident and in a letter handed to the court.