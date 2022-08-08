Pictured: Dublin man fined €200 for failing to wear a face mask garda station
A MAN who repeatedly moved his face mask down to his chin while visiting a garda stationhas been fined for breaching Covid-19 regulations.
Andy Connors (27) was at a city centre station at the height of restrictions when he failed to follow the law.
Judge Gerard Jones fined him €200.
Connors, with an address at Schoolhouse Road, Saggart, Co Dublin, pleaded guilty to failing to wear a face covering under the Health Act.
Blanchardstown District Court heard the incident happened when it was required by law to wear a face covering in certain premises including garda stations.
A garda told the court Connors came into Clondalkin station on January 13 last year.
He was not wearing a face mask and was directed to put one on, which he did.
While he was waiting in the public office, Connors removed the mask several times and had it down around his chin.
He was warned that if he failed to keep the mask on properly, he could be issued with a fixed penalty notice, the garda told the court.
The notice was issued but was not paid and Connors was prosecuted.
The court heard he had no previous convictions.
Connors was married and unemployed, his barrister Ciaran MacLoughlin said.
He asked the judge for leniency and to take account of the fact that Connors did have a mask on but was not wearing it correctly.
Judge Jones fined and convicted the accused.
