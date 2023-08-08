Pictured: Dad-of-three spared jail after sexually assaulting teen at Christening

But accused was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for five years.

This is the father-of-three who was spared jail yesterday for sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

Liam Faloon appeared at Belfast Crown Court where he was handed a 30-month sentence, which was suspended for two years, for two offences committed against the teenager.

The complainant contacted the PSNI in September 2020 and told police she had been sexually assaulted by Faloon.

She also spoke of sexualised social media messages which Faloon, from Cherry Walk in Dunmurry, had sent to her the previous year.

The court heard that both Faloon (31) and the then 16-year old attended a Christening in September 2020 and that he made “inappropriate jokes” to her at the Chapel.

Those attending the Christening then went back to a house in Belfast where a drunken Faloon apologised to the girl in the garden.

He then hugged her, grabbed her and kissed her and when the teenager tried to push him off, her held her tight for a few seconds before letting her go.

Later that evening, she was sitting in the front passenger seat of a car. Faloon then got into the back seat and made two attempts to grab her waist.

She contacted the PSNI several days after the Christening and told officers what happened.

The girl also revealed Faloon had sent her sexualised social media and text messages in October 2019 when she was aged 15, and handed over screenshots.

Faloon was interviewed about the allegations in September 2020 when he initially denied all the matters.

He later admitted to charges of sexual communication with a child on October 12, 2019 and sexually assaulting the same child on a date between September 18 and 21, 2020.

Judge Paul Ramsey said he had read and received a statement written by the victim which set out the consequences Faloon's behaviour has had on her.

He revealed that since the incidents, she has “felt on edge” and has sought counselling, that her trust in men is “ruined” and that she now “suffers from anxiety and depression.”

The Judge said he had also considered defence submissions which set out Faloon's settled domestic background with his long-term partner and three children.

Also noted by the Judge was Faloon's “candid” admissions to Probation that alcohol was a problem in his life at the time of offending and the passage of time since the incidents.

Judge Ramsey imposed the suspended sentence and told Faloon he will be on the Sex Offenders Register for five years.

He was also told he will be the subject of a Sexual Offenders Prevention Order for an indefinite period — and that part of this Order bans him from contacting the victim.

After being warned that any offending over the next two years would result in the suspended sentence being activated, Faloon was then told by Judge Ramsey “you may now leave the dock.”