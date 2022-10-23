Pictured: Coke-selling cabbie (70) who turned to dealing to fund wife’s shopping addiction

Stephen Mullan told the Sunday World he had received death threats because of the charges, but stressed, “I’m no Mr Big”

Stephen Mullan when we spoke to him this week

Stephen Mullan when we spoke to him this week

This is the coke-selling cabbie who turned to dealing drugs to fund his wife’s addiction to shopping and hoarding.

Stephen Mullan narrowly avoided prison this week after pleading guilty to possessing cocaine, having the class A drug with intent to supply and possessing criminal property, namely £13,000 in cash.

A judge told him there was “no excuse” for dealing drugs but took pity on him and handed him a suspended sentence after the court was told by the 70-year-old that his young wife suffered mental health problems and completely relies on him.

On Friday, he told the Sunday Worldhe had received death threats because of the charges but stressed, “I’m no Mr Big”.

And he joked his shopaholic wife had bought so much from Amazon, he dubbed her ‘Miss Prime’.

“Honestly, please get it out there, I’m not some major drug boss or major criminal. I admit I was dealing cocaine but it was only for three or four months,” he said.

Mullan with our man Steven Moore

“I’ve been getting death threats from people phoning me anonymously. I try not to listen to them but I would like to be made clear I’ve never dealt drugs before in my life and I’m no Mr Big.”

Instead, he said his wife’s mental health had seen her become addicted to shopping online, primarily on his Amazon account.

Standing outside his home in Craigavon, Co. Armagh, he told us: “The house is covered in boxes of stuff she’s bought on Amazon.

“She’s bought that much stuff from them I call her Miss Prime! Honestly, I couldn’t even invite you in because there’s nowhere to sit, she’s bought so many boxes of stuff and then she hoards it all.

“My wife isn’t well and to cope with the stress I started taking cocaine and then I was taxiing for a few hours a day just to get out of the house.

“People started asking me if I could get them cocaine and with the debts piling up I thought selling a little bit wouldn’t be a big deal.

“Obviously I now completely regret that and I’ll never be going back to that.”

Craigavon Crown Court heard that on February 25 last year, cops stopped and searched a taxi being driven by Mullan and uncovered ten wraps of cocaine stuffed in his sock.

Prosecuting lawyer Joseph Murphy told the court that during a follow-up search of Mullan’s home at Carrigart Crescent, cops found 13 money bags containing a total of £13,000 in cash stashed under an Ottoman in the bedroom, while an examination of Mullan’s phone showed that “people had been asking him for drugs...dating back to late 2020”.

Judge Patrick Lynch said it was clear that Mullan had been involved in “dealing, acquiring and distributing cocaine over a period of time”.

He added, however, that while there are “no excuses for criminality,” it was clear that Mullan’s wife has health problems and relies on him so “taking everything into account, I’m prepared to regard this as exceptional”.

Imposing an 18-month jail sentence but suspending it for three years, he warned Mullan not to commit any further offences.