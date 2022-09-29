Guilty plea | 

Pictured: Co Armagh man says he’s ‘very sorry’ after admitting £30k theft

Christopher Withers (54) confessed to the theft of £29,710 from a named male victim between March and August last year

Chris Whithers

Paul HigginsSunday Life

This is the Co Armagh man who said he was “very sorry” after he admitted stealing close to £30,000.

Christopher Withers confessed to the theft of £29,710 from a named male victim between March and August last year.

When the charge was put to him the 54-year-old said “guilty...and I’m very sorry”.

At Newry Crown Court last week the prosecution asked for six other counts of theft to be left “on the books”.

Withers, from Legar Hill Park in Armagh, was freed on bail with the case adjourned until November for sentencing.


