Pictured: Ballymun man accused of attempting to hijack car with baby inside

Francis Broughan (45) is charged with two offences in connection with the alleged incident in Cabra, Dublin last year

A Dublin man has been sent for trial charged with the attempted hijacking of a car with a nine-month-old baby inside.

Francis Broughan (45), who is also accused of endangering the child, had a book of evidence served on him at Dublin District Court.

Judge Michele Finan sent him forward for trial to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Mr Broughan, of Shangan Gardens, Ballymun, is charged with two offences in connection with the alleged incident in Cabra, Dublin, on August 28 last year.

He is charged with attempted hijacking under Section 10 of the Criminal Law Act, and endangerment of life under the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

He had previously also been charged with unauthorised taking of a vehicle but that charge was withdrawn by the prosecution.

State Solicitor Niamh McKernan said a book of evidence had been served on the accused and the DPP consented to Mr Broughan being sent for trial to the current sittings of the circuit court on both charges.

Judge Finan gave Mr Broughan the formal notice that he had 14 days to provide any alibi details to the prosecution.

She ordered the prosecution to furnish the defence with the accused’s garda interview video.

The judge also granted free legal aid to cover a barrister and solicitor in the circuit court, before remanding the accused on bail under existing terms.

Francis Broughan — © Paddy Cummins - PCPhoto.ie

Mr Broughan, who has not yet entered pleas to the charges, addressed the court only to acknowledge his signature on the bail bond, and that he understood the alibi notice.

He will appear in the circuit court on a date next month.

At his first hearing on August 26, Detective Garda Louise Moran of Mountjoy Garda Station gave evidence of Mr Broughan's arrest, charge and caution.

At that hearing, she told the court Mr Broughan made no reply when she put the offences to him.