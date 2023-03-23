Pictured: Alleged abuser charged with trying to murder partner with crossbow

The woman also alleged a knife was put to her throat and on another occasion, she was hit with a brick

This is the alleged domestic abuser charged with trying to murder his partner by firing a crossbow at her in the kitchen.

Benjamin Hill, of Donore Crescent, Antrim town, is accused of attempted murder and possessing a crossbow and knife with intent to commit ‘attempted murder’.

His partner claims the 32-year-old subjected her to a catalogue of terrifying domestic abuse attacks on different dates in the months between November last year and January.

He’s accused of trying to kill her several times including one terrifying alleged incident where his partner said Hill fired a crossbow at her in a kitchen and she “felt it sweep past her ear,” court was told this week.

The woman also alleged a knife was put to her throat and on another occasion, she was hit with a brick.

Details were given by a police officer at Antrim Magistrates Court when a bail application was objected to.

As reported in Court News NI, Hill – who the court heard had dozens of previous convictions – is also charged with assaulting the female occasioning her actual bodily harm and threatening to kill her during a number of incidents in January this year.

He is also charged with possessing an iron bar, house phone, stair gate, kitchen chair, brush head and a brick as offensive weapons.

The defendant is also accused of subjecting the woman to ‘domestic abuse’ between November last year and January.

Hill appeared at court via video link from Maghaberry Prison while a police officer said on one occasion the woman had allegedly been grabbed by the hair, was pushed to the ground and Hill tried to bang her head off the floor.

She was hit on the head with a house phone and was hit with a stair gate on her back, it was claimed.

The defendant then allegedly hit her on the nose with an open palm causing bleeding.

The woman alleged she was again assaulted in a bathroom where the defendant squeezed her neck causing her to “pass out”.

When she came around, it was claimed she was punched and kicked and was “further choked” on the stairs.

It was also alleged Hill (inset blow) put a knife to the woman’s throat saying he was going to kill her and when he stormed out he just missed her when he had thrown the knife at her.

The woman said the defendant hit her on the legs with a metal pole.

The police officer said the woman alleged a “crossbow had been fired at her in the kitchen”.

The officer said: “She said he loaded it in front of her. She heard it being fired and felt it sweep past her ear”.

The officer said she inspected the scene and “found a hole” where the woman said the crossbow had entered a wall.

It was also alleged that Hill told the woman “if you go down there (to a neighbour’s) and gurn, I will f**king kill you”.

The court heard when interviewed the defendant denied the allegations and claimed injuries were caused by the woman falling due to having a “weak knee”.

The officer said the woman is “extremely scared” of Hill, who has 67 previous convictions.

A defence barrister said it was accepted the allegations were “serious” but said Hill had been in custody for more than six weeks in connection with the allegations.

Refusing bail, District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant faces charges of a “serious domestic nature and include an allegation of attempted murder”.

He said there was a risk of offending; risk of interference and a risk the defendant would not abide by bail conditions; while a suggested bail address was “too close”.

The defendant was further remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to April 4.