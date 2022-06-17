Photos show assault accused enjoying sun in Turkey after court allows her leave country

She flew out to Turkey on Tuesday morning after Judge Bernadette Owens rubber-stamped an application to have her bail terms temporarily lifted

These are the images of a woman accused of carrying out a feud related assault in Longford living it up in Turkey days after a court allowed her leave the country for dental treatment despite being on free legal aid.

Teresa Dinnegan (35), with an address in Grian Ard, Longford can be seen posing into a mirror and soaking up the sun in a swimming pool less than 48 hours after jetting out to the Aegean coastal city of Izmir.

The Longford woman was given the go-ahead to fly out to the popular Turkish tourist resort after securing the relaxation of her bail terms at a recent sitting of Longford District Court.

Ms Dinnegan, who is on free legal aid, stands accused of assaulting another woman inside Penney's department store in Longford town on March 16, resulting in its closure for a number of hours.

She flew out to Turkey on Tuesday morning after Judge Bernadette Owens rubber-stamped an application to have her bail terms temporarily lifted from June 14 until June 23 when Ms Dinnegan is due to return from her ten day trip away.

Up until her departure, Ms Dinnegan was confined to strict bail conditions which included signing on daily at Longford garda station, to reside at an address in the Springlawn area of the midlands town alongside a 10pm to 6am curfew.

The court had previously been told the incident Ms Dinnegan was charged with related to an ongoing feud between two rivalling groups.

The row, which involved two other females being charged with assault, is believed to have emanated from a simmering feud that began at Christmas.

That led to a member of Ms Dinnegan's immediate family escaping serious injury after being allegedly mown down by a van inside a Longford housing estate in January.

Nine people have since been arrested in connection to that probe as gardaí in Longford look to keep a lid on a feud which is one of a number of local disputes gardaí are continuing to investigate.

Ms Dinnegan is due to reappear before Longford District Court on July 5 when DPP directions will be made known.