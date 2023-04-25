Pet owner stole food for dog as he ‘didn’t have money’ to feed him

The accused was in “very difficult financial circumstances” at the time of the offence, his solicitor Tony Collier said.

A cash-strapped dog owner shoplifted more than €120 worth of food for his pet when he could not afford to feed it, a court has heard.

Jurijs Kozlovs (40) was in “difficult financial circumstances” when he went to a pet shop and stole the dog food.

Judge Treasa Kelly fined him €180 when he appeared in Dublin District Court.

Kozlovs, of Churchill Square, Belmayne, pleaded guilty to theft on September 10 last year. Dublin District Court heard the accused went to Maxi Zoo, Malahide Road, and stole €121 worth of dog food on the date in question.

Shop staff reported the theft to gardaí, who went to the store the next day, viewed CCTV footage and identified Kozlovs as a suspect.

He was later arrested, brought to Coolock Garda Station and charged, a garda said.

He had three previous theft convictions.

He had a dog and “didn’t have money for food for the dog and that is why he stole it”, Mr Collier said.

The court would see theft cases where people stole to feed a habit or to get items to quickly sell on, “not usually dog food”, the defence solicitor added.

“It wasn’t to resell or make further gain for himself, it was out of concern for his dog,” he told the court.

Judge Kelly said: “If you need dog food you can’t do it this way. You can’t steal it, you have to go and get it some other way.”