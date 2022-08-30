Pervert who sexually assaulted girl (14) drops appeal after jail warning

As Christopher Simm was taken to prison, the sister of his victim said: “Toodle-oo, you stinker. I hope you never get to touch another child again”

A man who sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl has withdrawn an appeal against his sentence.

As Christopher Roy Simm was taken to prison, the sister of his victim told him: “Toodle-oo, you stinker.

“Enjoy your holiday. I hope you never get to touch another child again.”

Simm, who is in his 20s and from Victoria Court in Donaghadee, Co Down, was to appeal an eight-month jail sentence he received last month.

However, with the judge highlighting that this could be increased, his solicitor withdrew the appeal.

Simm was also placed on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years and given a five-year sexual offences prevention order.

Just before he was due to stand trial, Simm pleaded guilty to two counts of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in September 2020.

The court was told how the victim was with a friend on the beach when they encountered Simm, who had been taking drink and drugs.

A prosecuting lawyer said: “He asked her friend to wait around the corner and when she did, the defendant began to pull at her trousers [the victim’s], calling her sexy and [saying] she was asking for it.”

Simm also asked the girl “to hold his penis” and “slapped her on the bottom” as they walked away.

Inside his property, the teenager went to the bathroom to call her friend but “she realised he could hear her” and he started banging on the door.

When she came out he “forced her onto the sofa” and kneeling between her legs, “he started kissing her jaw and biting her neck”.

“She began to cry, and that’s when he stopped and said sorry. [He] made her swear on his children’s lives that she wouldn’t tell on him,” the prosecutor told the court.

Arrested and interviewed, Simm claimed he had been on a “drink and drug binge for eight months” but that the claims “definitely could not have happened and he had “no recollection”.

His victim’s sister said: “He chose to take it to appeal. He should have been made to go through it after making my sister have it dragged out again.”