Pervert Stephen McCrossan weeps in court as he pleads guilty to 22 more sex offences

The SOPO McCrossan breached was originally imposed along with a three year sentence for having 20,000 indecent images of children

An habitual pervert wept tears of self pity in court today as he confessed to yet more sex offences.

Stephen McCrossan was due to go on trial at Craigavon Crown Court today but following an application by defence counsel Eoghan Devlin, the 32-year-old was rearraigned and standing in the dock with his head bowed and tears running down his face, he entered 11th hour guilty pleas to each of the 22 charges against him.

In total McCrossan, originally from the Derry area but now with an address on the Tandragee Road in Portadown, admitted 16 counts of making indecent images of children, two of having extreme pornography and single counts of breaching his Sexual Offences Prevention Order, distributing indecent images of children, supplying pregabalin and having the class C drug, all committed between 6 July 2018 and 19 July 2019.

While none of the facts surrounding the charges were opened by prosecuting lawyer Joseph Murphy, the particulars of the offences reveal that McCrossan was distributing indecent images for a year, that he breached his SOPO by having a laptop and that he had images of girls as young as eight.

The SOPO was originally imposed in February 2014, along with a three year sentence, when McCrossan was dealt with for having 20,000 indecent images of children.

The court heard then that while the images were categorised across all the levels according to legal guidelines, one shocking and abhorrent image he had was of a baby, bound with tape, being sexually abused.

Since then, McCrossan has appeared twice more for having indecent images of children, extreme pornography and other SOPO breaches.

Following McCrossan’s guilty pleas, Mr Devlin told the court that in addition to a pre-sentence probation report he would likely be lodging an additional medical report ahead of the sentencing hearing.

Freeing McCrossan on continuing bail in order to attend two scheduled medical appointments, Judge Patrick Lynch KC told the creep he was “free to go for today” but ordered him to come back to court on 16 December.