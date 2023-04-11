Personal trainer accused of burglary at his ex-partner’s home must obey curfew

The court heard that while the pair were in Garda custody on Monday, the alleged injured party received calls with threatening messages from others.

Christopher Crosby, 34, of Bath Road, Balbriggan, Co. Dublin, pictured at the Criminal Courts of Justice(CCJ) on Parkgate Street after he appeared before the District Court. Pic: Paddy Cummins — © Paddy Cummins - PCPhoto.ie

William Crosby, 30, of Bath Road, Balbriggan, Co. Dublin, pictured at the Criminal Courts of Justice(CCJ) on Parkgate Street after he appeared before the District Court. Pic: Paddy Cummins — © Paddy Cummins - PCPhoto.ie

A personal trainer accused of a burglary at his ex-partner’s home in Dublin has been released on conditional bail, but he and his co-defendant brother must obey a curfew.

William Crosby, 30, and Christopher Crosby, 34, of Bath Road, Balbriggan, Co. Dublin, were charged with trespass with intent to commit theft on April 8. The offence is alleged to have taken place at William Crosby’s former partner’s residence.

They appeared before Judge Alec Gabbett at Dublin District Court on Tuesday and faced objections to bail based on Garda concerns about potential witness intimidation.

Christopher Crosby, 34, of Bath Road, Balbriggan, Co. Dublin, pictured at the Criminal Courts of Justice(CCJ) on Parkgate Street after he appeared before the District Court. Pic: Paddy Cummins — © Paddy Cummins - PCPhoto.ie

The court heard that while the pair were in Garda custody on Monday, the alleged injured party received calls with threatening messages from others.

The investigating garda told defence solicitor Andrew Molony he would agree to bail conditions being imposed on the pair. He also said William Crosby’s cautioned reply when arrested was, “I’ll kill her”.

His solicitor Andrew Molony submitted that this accused was currently unemployed but looking to start his own personal training business. The solicitor added that his client had gone to the house to get his equipment.

The solicitor pleaded that Christopher Crosby was unemployed and not a man of means when the judge initially set his bail at €500 but later reduced the amount.

Mr Molony pointed out that the complainant was not present for the bail objection, and the evidence given was hearsay. However, he agreed the court could accept the evidence in a bail application.

Judge Gabbett granted €300 cash bail in each case and ordered them to obey 9 pm to 6 am curfews, sign on regularly at their local garda station, surrender their passports, remain contactable by phone, stay out of the Balrothery area, and have no contact with the complainant.

Directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions have to be obtained. Legal aid was granted.

They have yet to indicate pleas. The proceedings will resume on a later date in Balbriggan District Court.