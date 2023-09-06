Pensioner in court accused of using bleach to ‘burn, maim, disfigure or disable’

68-year-old James Hull confirmed he understood the six charges against him

A Coleraine pensioner appeared in court on Monday accused of using bleach to “burn, maim, disfigure or disable” a complainant.

Standing in the dock of the town’s Magistrates Court, 68-year-old James Hull confirmed he understood the six charges against him, all alleged to have been committed on 2 August this year.

Hull, from Hezlet Court in the town, is accused of possessing a weapon, namely bleach, at Kingsgate Street in the town, two counts of using a corrosive with intent to cause GBH, two counts of attempting to inflict GBH with intent and one charge of common assault.

None of the alleged facts giving rise to the charges were opened in court but a police constable said she believed she could connect the pensioner to each of the charges.

Freeing Hull on bail, District Judge Peter King adjourned the case to 2 October for a prosecution update.