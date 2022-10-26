Pensioner charged with sabotage of gas pipes of local community centre in Co Donegal

A video of CCTV footage of the incident has been widely circulating on social media

A pensioner has appeared in court in Co Donegal charged with attempting to sabotage the gas supply of a local community centre.

Charlie Lynagh appeared at a special sitting of Letterkenny District Court after being arrested by gardaí in a swoop on his home.

The 72-year-old is charged with damaging two high-pressure liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) pipes belonging to Mevagh Hall in Carrigart.

It allegedly shows Lynagh producing an object and using it to interfere with the rubber gas pipes leading to two large gas containers.

The centre is located next door to the local national school.

Lynagh was arrested at Crocknamurleog, Downings, yesterday and taken to Milford Garda Station.

Garda Matthew Burke told the court that he arrested Lynagh and then charged him under the Criminal Damage Act and the accused replied: "Yeah."

Garda Burke said there was no objection to bail but requested a number of conditions.

Solicitor for the accused Patsy Gallagher said all the conditions had been discussed and he had no objections to them.

Among the conditions were that Lynagh stay away from any members of the Mevagh Hall Committee and that he remain indoors between 8am and 8pm.

Lynagh, of Tirloughan, Carrigart, was also told to be of good behaviour and remain contactable to the Gardaí at all times.

The court was told that there was currently no directions in the case from the Director of Public Prosecutions but Mr Gallagher added there may be further charges.

The case was adjourned until December 12 for directions in the case.