Patrick Quirke to stay in jail as court upholds Mr Moonlight murder conviction

The Supreme Court has affirmed the conviction of Patrick Quirke, the man convicted of the murder of his love rival Bobby Ryan.

A seven judge panel of the court unanimously decided that computer evidence obtained unlawfully by gardaí could be considered admissible in the case.

In doing so, they rejected calls from lawyers for Quirke for a retrial.

The decision will come as a massive relief to the family of Mr Ryan, who feared an earlier ruling on the legality of the computer seizure had placed the conviction in jeopardy.

Quirke’s conviction was thrown into doubt after the Supreme Court ruled earlier this year the seizure of a computer was unlawful as it was not specified in an application to the District Court for a search warrant.

The computer, found during a search the married Co Tipperary farmer’s home in May 2013, used to search for online articles about the decomposition of human remains.

This proved to be a key piece of evidence in the circumstantial case against Quirke.

In a subsequent hearing to decide what the practical consequences of the ruling should be, Quirke's lawyers argued there should be a retrial. They said a decision on the admissibility of the evidence found on the computer was one for a trial judge in a new trial.

But lawyers for the DPP argued that while there had been an error in not telling the district court judge of the intention to seize and search computers, the Supreme Court could decide that the evidence was admissible.

In a further ruling today, dealing with the practical implications of the computer evidence decision, Mr Justice Peter Charleton said the conviction could be affirmed arising from principles laid out in a previous Supreme Court case known as JC.

This previously ruling found that evidence obtained illegally could still be deemed admissible if the illegality was inadvertent.

Mr Justice Charleton said it was “inescapable the computer evidence was more than a throw-away strand of evidence”.

He said it was “a significant part of the prosecution case and was incapable of being extracted from the web of proof put forward by the prosecution.”

As to whether it should now be excluded, he said it should not.

“The gardaí executed a warrant that was lawful, in circumstances where the trial judge found they acted in good faith,” he said.

“It would offend any sense of logic to find it was a deliberate and conscious violation of constitutional rights.”

The judge said the inadvertence was the result of an unconscious mistake.

“The conviction of the accused for the murder of Bobby Ryan should be affirmed,” he said.

Quirke (54) was jailed for life in 2019 for the murder of his love rival Mr Ryan (52), a part-time DJ known as Mr Moonlight.

The 10-2 majority verdict came after a 15-week trial which gripped the nation.

The prosecution case was that Quirke murdered Mr Ryan in June 2011 and dumped his body in a disused underground tank on a farm at Fawnagowan, Co Tipperary he was leasing from Mr Ryan’s girlfriend Mary Lowry.

Prosecutors said Quirke killed Mr Ryan so he could rekindle an affair he had with Ms Lowry between 2008 and 2010.

The jury was told Quirke staged the discovery of the body in April 2013 as his lease was about to end and he feared he would be found out.

Quirke denied murder and made no admissions to gardaí.

The failure by gardaí to specify computers in the warrant application was brought up as an issue by Quirke’s defence team at his trial, but the computer search evidence was still admitted.

The Court of Appeal subsequently backed the trial judge’s decision, finding that while the absence of computers from the sworn information in the warrant application was “sub-optimal”, the omission was “not in the nature of a fundamental error”.

However, the Supreme Court disagreed. In his judgment on behalf of the court yesterday, Mr Justice Peter Charleton found the warrant should have specified that it was anticipated computers might be seized during the search. “The seizure of the computer was unlawful,” he said.

Mr Justice Charleton said the seizure of a computer related to the “non-physical space” and that “the seizure for entry into the digital space involves the automatic loss of privacy rights on a vast scale”.

The judge said that under the relevant legislation, the Criminal Justice Act 2006, a warrant allows for the search of any place or person. But the definition of “place” was specific to physical places and therefore could not be extended or altered to include digital spaces, such as the contents of a computer.

Under the warrant issued, the computer could be seized in the same way as an ordinary item, such as a knife or a diary, and could be examined as a physical object for fingerprints.

But to examine the contents, it would have been necessary for gardaí seeking a warrant to specify that they wanted to examine a computer device, the judge said.

Mr Justice Charleton said search warrants were essential instruments for investigations and prosecutions, but that protections were also necessary.

Due to the significant intrusion that arises where a computer device is used as a portal into the digital space, an intention to seize a computer for the purpose of running searches, and why that may be reasonably believed to potentially yield information, must be addressed before a judge, he found.