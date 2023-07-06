Patrick Irwin and two others appear in court charged with violent disorder in Sligo

Charged with violent disorder at Norbert Ferguson Parade on July 3rd

Three Sligo men have appeared at Sligo District Court this morning on charges of violent disorder, following an alleged incident in Sligo, at the weekend.

Patrick Irwin (42) of 59 Garavogue Villas is charged that at Norbert Ferguson Parade, Sligo on July 3, did commit violent disorder with other persons, namely Graham Irwin (28) and Lee Regan (38).

Detective Garda Niall Rigney gave evidence of the arrest charge and caution of Patrick Irwin, at Sligo Garda Station on July 5, at this morning’s court.

The defendant made no reply to the charge.

Defence solicitor Gerry McGovern said agreement for bail was reached on certain conditions.

Judge Brendan O’Reilly released the defendant on bail on a number of conditions, a bond of €100 and a similar cash bond with €300 of an independent surety.

The defendant was to be of good behaviour and keep the peace, reside at the stated address, sign on daily at Sligo Garda Station, surrender his passport, supply a mobile phone and have it switched on 24 hours and give gardaí 48 hours- notice if he got a new a new phone, have no contact directly or indirectly or on social media with witnesses and to stay out of pubs in county Sligo.

Graham Irwin (28) of the same address as Patrick Irwin and Lee Regan (38) of 44 Garavogue Villas were charged with identical offences at Sligo District Court this morning.

Detective Garda Conor Jordan gave evidence of the arrest charge and caution of Graham Irwin at Sligo Garda Station on July 5, at this morning’s court.

The defendant made no reply to the charge.

He was also represented by Gerry McGovern, solicitor.

The defendant was released on bail on identical conditions.

Detective Garda Eamon McDonnell gave evidence of the arrest charge and caution of Lee Regan on July 5 at Sligo Garda Station, at this morning’s court.

The defendant made no reply to the charges.

He was represented by Edmund Henry, solicitor. He was released on identical conditions.

Legal aid was granted for all three defendants.

The case was adjourned to October 12 for DPP directions.