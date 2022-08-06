Patient who stole tablet computer from Mater Hospital is spared conviction

Michael Conway, a father-of-six with an address at Dermot O’Dwyer House, Dublin 1 had pleaded guilty to burglary

A hospital patient who stole a tablet computer that controlled a decontamination machine has been spared a criminal conviction.

Michael Conway (43), a council caretaker who was in Dublin’s Mater Hospital for treatment, rendered the machine useless when he took the tablet in a burglary, a court heard.

He was suffering ongoing PTSD after finding the body of a shooting victim in an underground car park in the course of his work for a local authority. Judge Bryan Smyth applied the Probation Act at Dublin District Court.

Conway, a father-of-six with an address at Dermot O’Dwyer House, Dublin 1 had pleaded guilty to burglary - entering a premises as a trespasser with intent to commit an offence.

The court heard gardaí were made aware of the incident at the Mater’s Accident and Emergency department on February 10 this year.

The accused had entered staff-only offices, took a Samsung tablet and concealed it in his trousers.

This tablet was used to control the hospital’s decontamination machine, which was rendered useless without the tablet. CCTV was viewed, a search was carried out and the tablet was retrieved undamaged, the court heard.

Defence solicitor Yvonne Bambury said the accused was suffering from mental health issues and was awaiting treatment at the time.

Conway, who had no previous convictions, had immediately handed over the tablet.