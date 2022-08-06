Patient who stole tablet computer from Mater Hospital is spared conviction
A hospital patient who stole a tablet computer that controlled a decontamination machine has been spared a criminal conviction.
Michael Conway (43), a council caretaker who was in Dublin’s Mater Hospital for treatment, rendered the machine useless when he took the tablet in a burglary, a court heard.
He was suffering ongoing PTSD after finding the body of a shooting victim in an underground car park in the course of his work for a local authority. Judge Bryan Smyth applied the Probation Act at Dublin District Court.
Conway, a father-of-six with an address at Dermot O’Dwyer House, Dublin 1 had pleaded guilty to burglary - entering a premises as a trespasser with intent to commit an offence.
The court heard gardaí were made aware of the incident at the Mater’s Accident and Emergency department on February 10 this year.
Read more
The accused had entered staff-only offices, took a Samsung tablet and concealed it in his trousers.
This tablet was used to control the hospital’s decontamination machine, which was rendered useless without the tablet. CCTV was viewed, a search was carried out and the tablet was retrieved undamaged, the court heard.
Defence solicitor Yvonne Bambury said the accused was suffering from mental health issues and was awaiting treatment at the time.
Conway, who had no previous convictions, had immediately handed over the tablet.
Today's Headlines
close call | Man rescued after cement mixer crashes into house in Co Tyrone
'Too young' | Tipperary GAA pays tribute to hurling star Dillon Quirke (24) following death on pitch
It's all over | Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson call time on their whirlwind romance
RIP | Tragic Ballybunion siblings to be laid to rest next week
poster boy | Conor McGregor shares mock-up poster of new Road House movie with Jake Gyllenhaal
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW | Friend of loyalist hitman Sam ‘Skelly’ McCrory tells of her heartbreak at his death
drained | Jurgen Klopp explains why Mo Salah suffered a dip in form last season
peace calls | Simon Coveney urges restraint as latest Gaza-Israel violence claims 12 lives including girl (5)
'terrible shock' | Tributes pour in for girl (4) who died at caravan park in Sligo
KING OF THE COURT | Tennis legend John McEnroe opens up about his dramatic life on and off the court