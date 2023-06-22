Pat McCormick murder: Man who killed love rival and dumped body in lake jailed for 16 years

David Gill (30) admitted the murder of father-of-four Pat McCormick (55) in Co Down

A man who battered a love rival to death and then disposed of his body in a wheelie bin dumped in a lake has been told he must serve at least 16 years in prison before he can be considered for release.

David Gill, 30, of no fixed abode has been sentenced at Belfast Crown Court after admitting the murder of father-of-four Pat McCormick, 55, in Co Down.

Mr McCormick was lured to a flat in Comber on the evening of May 30 2019, where he believed he was going to meet Gill's fiancee Lesley Ann Dodds, who he had had a brief relationship with.

The lake in Ballygowan where Pat McCormick's body was found

Mr McCormick had received messages from Dodds' Facebook, saying she had left Gill and asking him to come to her flat.

Instead, when Mr McCormick arrived, only Gill was at the flat.

Judge Mr Justice Scoffield said Mr McCormick had been the victim of a "brutal and sustained assault".

Dodds, 25, from Queen Victoria Gardens in Belfast, was sentenced to five and a half years after admitting manslaughter, with half to be served in prison.

