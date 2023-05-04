Pastors accused of assaulting woman ‘were laying hands on her head while praying for her’

Paul Samuel Gray (55) and Carolyn Murray (54) also face a single charge of theft of “various items” from the same alleged victim

Two east Belfast pastors charged with stealing items from a woman they allegedly assaulted were actually praying with her, a court has heard.

Defence counsel Conor O’Kane described the charges against Paul Samuel Gray (55) and Carolyn Murray (54) as “quite bizarre”.

Mr O’Kane revealed at Newtownards Magistrates’ Court that he had written a 15-point letter to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) questioning the decision to prosecute the pastors.

Gray, from Ballyregan Park, and Murray, from Longstone Avenue, both Dundonald, are jointly charged with two counts of common assault of a woman.

They also face a single charge of theft of “various items” worth £575 from the same alleged victim on February 17 and 18 last year.

Mr O’Kane said at a previous hearing that the alleged victim “converted, or went to their church to be part of that community”.

He further revealed today that it was the defence’s case the alleged assault relates to the defendants “laying their hands on the head of the alleged injured party” while they were praying for her.

In relation to the theft allegation, the barrister said that, according to the defence’s case, the complainant had asked Gray and Murray to remove items from her home which “were not consistent with her Christian life journey”, as they related to other religions.

“She’s now saying they stole those items,” said Mr O’Kane, adding that, having spoken at length to the prosecution, he has written to the PPS to argue “there’s no realistic prospect of a conviction and it’s not in the public interest to prosecute these defendants”.

District Judge Mark Hamill said he would review the case on June 29, with a contest scheduled for July 7.