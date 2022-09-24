Passenger who called garda a ‘rat’ is barred from travelling on Dart without written permission

Cian McLoughlin was given a four-month suspended sentence

AN “aggressive” train passenger who called a garda a “rat” when told to get off the carriage has been barred from using the Dart without the written consent of Iarnród Éireann.

Cian McLoughlin (22) had a blood-covered hand when he hurled abuse at gardaí who investigated a disturbance, Dublin District Court heard.

Judge John Hughes gave him a four-month sentence, suspended for two years on condition that he does not travel on the Dart without written permission.

McLoughlin, of St Berach’s Place, Kilbarrack, pleaded guilty to public intoxication, threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour and failing to follow garda directions.

Gardaí were on patrol at Kilbarrack Dart station at 9.35pm on July 16, 2020 when they came across the accused who was aggressive and refusing to get off a train, along with three friends.

His right hand was covered in blood and he called a garda a “rat”.

McLoughlin was directed to go home but failed to do so and as he was arrested, he shouted, “if you want to arrest me, f**king arrest me”.

As they waited for garda transport, he pushed the officer, tried to run away and had to be restrained.

McLoughlin got involved in drug use at a young age, dabbling in cannabis and cocaine, his solicitor Eoghan O’Sullivan said.

He was now off cocaine and trying his best to get completely off cannabis.