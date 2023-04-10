Party-goer who assaulted woman has case struck out after making charity donation
The accused, of Ballydowd Grove, Lucan, pleaded guilty to assaulting the woman in Lucan on December 23, 2021.
A man who assaulted a “friend of a friend” by grabbing and pushing her outside a house party has had his case struck out after donating €500 to charity.
Adam Brennan (30) assaulted the woman, leaving her with a minor scratch, after they earlier argued while socialising, a court heard.
Judge Deirdre Gearty struck the charge out at Blanchardstown District Court on payment of the donation.
The court heard the accused and victim had been socialising with friends when they had a verbal argument during the course of the night.
Later, they were both at a party when the victim found Brennan slumped in an intoxicated state in the driveway.
When she checked on him to see if he was OK, Brennan grabbed her and pushed her back against a wall.
She suffered a small scratch but had not required medical attention and declined to make a victim impact statement.
The accused, who had no previous convictions, had no great recollection of what happened. He apologised for the offence.
