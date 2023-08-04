Party-goer (33) told gardaí to ‘f**k off you c***s’ as he resisted arrest

Judge Gerard Jones ordered Abbott to donate €500 to the Garda Benevolent Fund and he struck out the charges, leaving the defendant without a conviction.

Ciaran Abbott said he couldn’t really remember the incident. Photo: Paddy Cummins

A supermarket worker who verbally abused gardai by telling them to “f**k off, you c***s” had been at a house party and was not really sure what had happened to him, a court heard.

Ciaran Abbott (33) resisted arrest and had to be brought under control with pepper spray by gardaí in the incident last month.

Judge Gerard Jones ordered Abbott to donate €500 to the Garda Benevolent Fund and he struck out the charges, leaving the defendant without a conviction.

The defendant, of Ballentree Square in Tyrrelstown, admitted public drunkenness, threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour and resisting arrest.

Sergeant Maria Callaghan told Blanchardstown District Court that gardaí were on mobile patrol at the green car park of Blanchardstown Shopping Centre shortly before 9am on July 23.

Sgt Callaghan said officers observed the defendant, who was highly intoxicated and unsteady on his feet, and holding two empty cans of alcohol.

Sgt Callaghan said gardaí told Abbott he was going to be arrested for his own safety, but he became verbally abusive, telling them to “f**k off, you c***s”.

The sergeant said that Abbott then resisted arrest by gardaí and he had to be sprayed with pepper spray in order to effect an arrest.

The court heard that the defendant had no previous convictions and had never been in trouble before.

Defence lawyer Ciaran ­MacLoughlin said Abbott had been at a house party, couldn’t really remember the night and was not really sure what had happened to him.

Mr MacLoughlin said this incident was very much out of character for his client, who was very embarrassed and ashamed at the way he had behaved.

Mr MacLoughlin said that ­Abbott, who was working in a supermarket, had apologised to gardaí for his behaviour, and wished to apologise again.

The lawyer asked Judge Jones to be as lenient as possible and consider leaving Abbott without a conviction.

Mr MacLoughlin also said he was confident that the defendant would not come before the courts again.