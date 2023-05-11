Partner of Nathan Kinsella seeks return of documents seized by CAB

Jennifer Dunne (38) and her partner Nathan Kinsella (44), both from Blackrock, Co Dublin, are charged with six money laundering offences

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) has seized documents that were intended to be used for the legal defence of a woman accused of money-laundering, the Special Criminal Court has heard.

Michael Bowman SC today applied to the court to have the original versions of the documents returned to his client, Jennifer Dunne.

Mr Bowman said that CAB had been cooperative in allowing access to the documents and providing copies, but his client's preference would be to possess the originals.

Grainne O'Neill BL, for the bureau, said that CAB investigations can be wide-ranging and some of the documents seized may be relevant to a respondent other than Ms Dunne.

She said there may be issues raised in other proceedings in relation to the chain of evidence or forensics if the documents are returned to Ms Dunne.

Ms O'Neill said the bureau had sent copies of all the documents to Ms Dunne and would allow access to the originals whenever requested.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt ruled that the bureau should hold onto the original documents.

He said they "may have a much broader use than that related to Ms Dunne" and therefore it is appropriate that they stay where they are.

Nathan Kinsella

Ms Dunne (38) and her partner Nathan Kinsella (44), both of Richmond in Blackrock, Co Dublin, are charged with six money laundering offences under Section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering & Terrorist Financing) Act, 2010.

They are both accused of converting, transferring, handling, acquiring, possessing or using property, namely funds lodged to an AIB account on dates between January 1, 2018 and December 31, 2019, within the State, knowing or believing or being reckless as to whether the property was the proceeds of criminal conduct.

They are due to go on trial on October 31, this year.